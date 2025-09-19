Video: Inside Opening Night of ART with Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"[James and Bobby] are both just lovely humans and they're doing really great work. And even though I wildly disagree with their points of view during the show, as I'm watching them spit vitriol at me, I'm so impressed with them," Neil Patrick Harris told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on Art's opening night earlier this week. "And then we finish and they're so nice to me! And it's like a really fun, really compelling feeling and I'm getting like choked up talking about it just because it's a rare thing. I'm loving it."

The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton is now running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. The production stars Harris, Bobby Cannavale and James Corden, and is directed by Scott Ellis.

"It's a delight really, to have the audiences react the way they are," added Cannavale. "I think there are many people in the audience who have never seen the play before. And so it's thrilling to feel them go through all the ups and downs of the play. It's like a roller coaster. And it's fabulous."

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.

"It's a play that I've loved for a long time," said Corden. "I was shocked when I heard it hadn't been on in New York for like 28 or 29 years. To come back with two performers that I just hold in such high esteem, I love them so much and it's very, very special. Look... the last time I walked into this theatre, my entire life changed forever."