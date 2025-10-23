Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2025- HEATHERS To Welcome New 'Veronica' and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Video: Unlocking Shakespeare with RICHARD II's Michael Urie & Craig Baldwin
Richard II takes Manhattan in the newest production of Shakespeare's history play. Red Bull Theater is about to open its 2025-26 Season with Michael Urie starring in a version of Shakespeare's Richard II, adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin. Watch in this video as both chat more about the new take on the classic play.
| Video: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Trailer
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of Paranormal Activity, an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise—now live on stage. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Watch a New Clip of 'Wonderful' From WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
During the recent Wicked-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars, a brand new clip of the musical number 'Wonderful' was released from Wicked: For Good. Check it out now!. (more...)
Video: Watch 'Ruin Everything' in Rehearsals for THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS
by Nicole Rosky
The world might be ending in Ethan Lipton’s The Seat of Our Pants, but in rehearsal Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, and Amina Faye are singing through it anyway. Because what else can you do? Watch the song in rehearsals in this video.. (more...)
Video: Dee Roscioli Debuts as 'Helen Sharp' in DEATH BECOMES HER
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Dee Roscioli making her debut as 'Helen Sharp' in Death Becomes Her on Broadway on Tuesday night. She has been on for Megan Hilty in the past, but played Jennifer Simard's role for the first time.. (more...)
Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Drops New Promo Featuring First Look at Younger Glinda
by Josh Sharpe
A new promo has been released for Wicked: For Good, shining a spotlight on the character of Glinda, played by Ariana Grande. The video also offers a first look at a younger version of the character. Check it out now.. (more...)
Videos: All the Dances From 'Wicked Night' on DANCING WITH THE STARS
by Josh Sharpe
Last night, Dancing with the Stars contestants took the stage for a special 'Wicked Night' episode of the show, where they performed a variety of dances to songs from the stage musical and hit film. Check out all of the performances here! . (more...)
Playwrights Revealed For The 2025 Bill And Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission
by Stephi Wild
| Photos: Minnie Driver in EVERY BRILLIANT THING @sohoplace
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released of Minnie Driver in the West End premiere of Every Brilliant Thing @sohoplace theatre. The play runs until 8 November 2025. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance Community Theatre’s DRACULA
by Jerri Shafer
Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula popularized the Gothic genre and brought vampire fiction to a mass audience, shaping popular understanding of the mythological creature. . (more...)
Photos: Joel Montague, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More in ELF THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of the cast of ELF the Musical, which opens at the Aldwych Theatre in October 2025. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Photos: NBC Will Air WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Special Next Month
by Stephi Wild
NBC will air a special musical event, “Wicked: One Wonderful Night”, next month, to celebrate the upcoming cinematic release of Wicked: For Good, featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and more special guests. Learn more about the special here!. (more...)
In partnership with the UCSD MFA Playwriting Program, the commission supports Cygnet's commitment to new theatrical works, written by groundbreaking local and nationally recognized playwrights.. (more...
)
AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Will Receive Industry Presentations
by Stephi Wild
At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, a play by Terry Guest, will receive two invite-only industry presentations at Open Jar Studios next month. Learn more here!. (more...
)
TRU to Present 'East Meets West: Cultural Differences And Common Ground'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings with East Meets West: Cultural Differences and Common Ground. . (more...
)
Bartlett Sher to Receive 2026 SDC Foundation 'Mr. Abbott' Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bartlett Sher will be honored with Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's “Mr. Abbott” Award, given to a director or choreographer in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Broadway.. (more...
)
Review Roundup: BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the new musical Bull Durham now in previews at Paper Mill Playhouse! Read the reviews for Bull Durham and learn more about the show here!. (more...
)
Review Roundup: HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour is Now Underway
by Stephi Wild
The National Tour of Hell's Kitchen is now underway! The Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, will visit more than 30 cities in its first year. Read the reviews for the tour of Hell's Kitchen here!. (more...
)
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Adds Kuhoo Verma as 'Veronica'; McKenzie Kurtz & Olivia Hardy Take Leaves
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heathers The Musical has revealed cast updates for production, which was recently extended through January 25, 2026. See who is joining and leaving the cast, and more!. (more...
)
Review: THE MAIDS, Donmar Warehouse
by Cheryl Markosky
An exhilarating new satire on social media, class and how we live in unreal worlds bursts onto the Donmar stage in a frenzy of must-see vigour. Writer/director Kip Williams – who made his West End debut with Olivier and Tony award-winning The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Succession's Sarah Snook – returns with his bang up-to-date adaptation of Jean Genet's play based on sisters Christine and Lea Papin, who murdered their employer and her daughter in 1933.. (more...
)
Mary Kate Morrissey, Samantha Williams and More to Star in FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and the creative team for Disney’s Frozen, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. Learn more!. (more...
)
Chris Pine Will Star in IVANOV at London's Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
A new production of Ivanov, written and directed by Simon Stone, will open at the Bridge Theatre in Lonodn starring Chris Pine in his London stage debut. Learn more about the show here!. (more...
)
Exclusive: WICKED FOR GOOD Partners with Simple Modern for New Drinkware Collection
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of the upcoming film, Simple Modern has released three new limited edition tumblers themed to the movie, featuring designs inspired by Glinda, Elphaba, and the world of Oz.. (more...
)
Theatrical Rights Worldwide Acquires Licensing Rights for Broadway’s BOOP! THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Theatrical Rights Worldwide has announced that BOOP! THE MUSICAL is now available for licensing in select countries, with full availability to follow. Learn more about how to license BOOP! THE MUSICAL here.. (more...
)
Dates Set For BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL in the West End
by Stephi Wild
Beetlejuice: The Musical will make its West End debut at London's Prince Edward Theatre, with performances beginning in May 2026. Now, the dates have been set for the upcoming run.. (more..
.)
