Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2025- HEATHERS To Welcome New 'Veronica' and More

Video: Watch 'Ruin Everything' in Rehearsals for THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

by Nicole Rosky

The world might be ending in Ethan Lipton’s The Seat of Our Pants, but in rehearsal Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, and Amina Faye are singing through it anyway. Because what else can you do? Watch the song in rehearsals in this video.. (more...)

Video: Dee Roscioli Debuts as 'Helen Sharp' in DEATH BECOMES HER

by Michael Major

Watch a video of Dee Roscioli making her debut as 'Helen Sharp' in Death Becomes Her on Broadway on Tuesday night. She has been on for Megan Hilty in the past, but played Jennifer Simard's role for the first time.. (more...)

Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Drops New Promo Featuring First Look at Younger Glinda

by Josh Sharpe

A new promo has been released for Wicked: For Good, shining a spotlight on the character of Glinda, played by Ariana Grande. The video also offers a first look at a younger version of the character. Check it out now.. (more...)