Video: Everything to Know About Broadway's Most Iconic Restaurant, Sardi's

Did you know that Sardi's has been the toast of Broadway for over 100 years? Located at 234 West 44th Street, the restaurant has been serving the Theater District community since 1921, bearing witness to the rise of true Broadway legends since before the Golden Age. The iconic venue is the setting for the new film Blue Moon, in which lyricist Lorenz Hart takes a seat on opening night of Oklahoma! in 1943.

The caricatures that adorned the restaurant's walls in that time were drawn by Alex Gard- one of four artists who have contributed to its legacy.

"We started in 1927 with a Russian immigrant named Alex Gard, who met Vincent Sardi Sr. at one reunion of the Cheese Clubs, which was a group of journalists that used to get together at Sardi's once a week to compare stories and gossip," explained owner Max Klimavicius. "At one of these meetings, one of the journalists brought Alex Gard, who started doing the drawings of the people at the table. And it was there that the idea was born- to have Alex draw the famous people that came to Saudis to put them up on the wall.

"Sardi's has become part of the fabric of Broadway," he continued. "Sardi's and Broadway go together. It's very important to the city because it's one of the very few jewels that still stands with the time."

In this video, watch as Max tells Sardi's story and learn even more about Gard's vintage caricatures from theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper. Check out portraits of today's stars at Sardi's and see stars of yesteryear in Blue Moon.

Blue Moon is a Richard Linklater film starring Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. Evening of March 31, 1943, lyricist Lorenz Hart confronts his shattered self-confidence in Sardi’s bar as Richard Rodgers celebrates Oklahoma!’s opening night. #BlueMoon now playing in NY & LA, nationwide October 24. GET TICKETS