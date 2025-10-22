Exclusive: WICKED FOR GOOD Partners with Simple Modern for New Drinkware Collection

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

The Wicked: For Good merchandise rollout continues with a new brand collaboration with Simple Modern. In celebration of the upcoming film, the drinkware brand has released three new limited edition tumblers themed to the movie, featuring designs inspired by Glinda, Elphaba, and the world of Oz.

The new line is available now, with the new options available on Amazon and www.simplemodern.com. The Simple Modern Wicked collection drinkware collection includes 16oz Voyager Tumbler Signatures in Elphaba and Glinda Editions, along with a 22oz Summit Water Bottle featuring a “Checkmate” Inspired design.

“Wicked: For Good is one of the year’s most anticipated films, and we’re thrilled to give fans a new way to celebrate it,” said Garrett Mueller, Simple Modern’s Licensing Manager. “Our Wicked collection captures the spirit of the story and brings the iconic characters to life in a way that’s both fun and functional.” Fans can now shop the Wicked x Simple Modern cups while supplies last.

In addition to Simple Modern, Wicked For Good has partnered with numerous other brands on new products and merchandise, including Target, Walmart, Her Universe, BoxLunch, Ulta, and many more. Check out our comprehensive guide to all of the merchandise for the upcoming film!

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern is a leading drinkware and consumer goods brand. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. The company gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit here.