Video: Watch 'Ruin Everything' in Rehearsals for THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

The world might be ending in Ethan Lipton’s The Seat of Our Pants, but in rehearsal Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, and Amina Faye are singing through it anyway. Because what else can you do? Watch the song in rehearsals here!

The Public Theater will begin previews for the world premiere of The Seat of Our Pants, the irreverently funny musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Friday, October 24.

Adapted by Obie Award winner Ethan Lipton, choreographed by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, this new musical about age-old problems tells the story of the Antrobus family, who have been alive for 5,000 years but live in the same existential dread as the rest of us. The Seat of Our Pants officially opens in The Public’s Newman Theater on Thursday, November 13 and runs through Sunday, November 30.