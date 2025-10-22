Videos: All the Dances From 'Wicked Night' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Check out all of the performances now.
Last night, Dancing with the Stars contestants took the stage for a special "Wicked Night" episode of the show, where they performed a variety of dances to songs from the stage musical and hit film.
The night began with a show-stopping medley to No One Mourns the Wicked / Defying Gravity / For Good / Thank Goodness / Dancing Through Life / What Is This Feeling? from Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Then the couples performed routines set to the styles of Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba, and Quickstep.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, special guest judge Jon M. Chu, director of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, joined the judging panel to provide insights as the couples danced to songs from the musical. The episode also features the premiere of a never-before-seen clip of Wonderful from Wicked: For Good, available here.
Check out videos from all of the dance routines below. The full episode is now available to stream on Hulu.