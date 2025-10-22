Videos: All the Dances From 'Wicked Night' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Dancing with the Stars contestants took the stage for a special "Wicked Night" episode of the show, where they performed a variety of dances to songs from the stage musical and hit film.

The night began with a show-stopping medley to No One Mourns the Wicked / Defying Gravity / For Good / Thank Goodness / Dancing Through Life / What Is This Feeling? from Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Then the couples performed routines set to the styles of Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba, and Quickstep.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, special guest judge Jon M. Chu, director of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, joined the judging panel to provide insights as the couples danced to songs from the musical. The episode also features the premiere of a never-before-seen clip of Wonderful from Wicked: For Good, available here.

Check out videos from all of the dance routines below. The full episode is now available to stream on Hulu.

Opening Medley

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold- “The Wizard And I” Contemporary

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy- “What Is This Feeling?” Jazz

Robert Irwin and WITNEY CARSON- “Dancing Through Life” Jazz

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas- “Popular” Quickstep

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach- “I’m Not That Girl” Rumba

Andy Richter and EMMA SLATER- “One Short Day” Jazz

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten- “Defying Gravity” Contemporary

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik- “As Long as You’re Mine” Foxtrot

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov- “No Good Deed” Argentine Tango

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa- “For Good” Rumba