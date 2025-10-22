Theatrical Rights Worldwide Acquires Licensing Rights for Broadway’s BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical Rights Worldwide has announced that BOOP! THE MUSICAL is now available for licensing in select countries, with full availability to follow.

BOOP! The Musical opened on April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre and played its final performance on July 13 after 25 previews and 112 regular performances. Read the reviews for the Broadway run here.

With lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, a score by Grammy winner David Foster, and a book by Tony winner Bob Martin, BOOP! THE MUSICAL reimagines the cartoon icon Betty Boop as she leaves her black-and-white world and goes on an extraordinary adventure in modern-day New York City. With its perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary flair, BOOP! is a crowd-pleaser for performers and audiences of all ages.

CEO of TRW, Steve Spiegel, shares, “BOOP! THE MUSICAL delivers a wonderful opportunity for school, community, and professional theatres to produce a show with amazing leading roles and fabulous ensemble parts for a large cast. Along with our recent acquisitions of PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL and SWEPT AWAY, we look forward to bringing the journey of this beloved character to the marketplace.”

Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), comprised of TRW Musicals, TRW Plays, and TRW Production, was founded in 2006 by Owner and CEO Steve Spiegel. With headquarters in NYC and London and local offices around the world, TRW provides full-service representation on behalf of authors and rightsholders for live-stage performance of their musicals and plays to the global marketplace of school, amateur and professional theatre organizations. The growing TRW Musicals catalog of shows include Jersey Boys, The Prom, The Addams Family, Monty Python’s Spamalot, All Shook Up, Million Dollar Quartet, On Your Feet, Curtains, Ghost The Musical, Bright Star, Ring Of Fire, Memphis The Musical, The Color Purple, Big Fish, and many more.

The TRW Plays catalog of shows include Born With Teeth, Sanctuary City, The Coast Starlight, Barbecue, Zoey’s Perfect Wedding, Dracula, Selling Kabul, Macbitches, Sagittarius Ponderosa, and more, and features esteemed playwrights such as Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Matthew López, Kate Hamill, Robert O'Hara, Sophie McIntosh, Keith Bunin, Liz Duffy Adams, Douglas Carter Beane, Sylvia Khoury, and many others.