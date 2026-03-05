Video: Inside & JULIET Rehearsals With Laurie Hernandez

Go inside & Juliet rehearsals with Laurie Hernandez! The two-time medal-winning Olympic gymnast is preparing to join the company of the hit musical on March 17, 2026 at the Sondheim Theatre for performances through June 14, 2026. Watch videos clips from her rehearsal process below!

Hernandez will make her Broadway debut as part of the show’s ensemble, in the featured dance role of ‘Charmion.'

About Laurie Hernandez

Hernandez was part of the US Women’s Gymnastics team dubbed the “Final Five” at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal with the team and individually winning a silver medal on the Balance Beam. Since then, Hernandez has written two books, received a Sports Emmy Award for her 2024 Summer Olympics commentary, and won Season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars.”