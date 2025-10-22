Video: Dee Roscioli Debuts as 'Helen Sharp' in DEATH BECOMES HER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dee Roscioli made her debut as 'Helen Sharp' in Death Becomes Her on Broadway on Tuesday night. A standby for both Sharp and Madeline Ashton, Roscioli had only played the latter in the hit Broadway comedy, notably filling in for Megan Hilty during her medical leave of absence over the summer. Now, she has stepped in for Jennifer Simard for the first time.

Tuesday's performance was a big debut night at Death Becomes Her, with Alexa De Barr, Alex Hartman, and Mitchell Tobin also joining the cast. They can all be seen taking their bows in a new video.

Produced by Universal Theatrical Group and based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, Broadway’s drop-dead hilarious musical comedy, Death Becomes Her was the most nominated show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season with 33 total nominations, including: 10 Tony Award Nominations, 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, 5 Drama Desk Award Nominations, 4 Drama Leage Award Nominations, and 2 Chita Rivera Award Nominations.

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Tony Award Nominee Marco Pennette, and an original score by Tony Award Nominees Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and currently stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). The cast also features Marija Abney, Sarita Colón, Kaleigh Cronin, Alexa De Baar, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Ximone Rose, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Mitch Tobin, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Kristine Covillo, Alex Hartmanm, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Justin O’Brien, Amy Quanbeck and Dee Roscioli.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design

by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long- suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies... until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored...and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Death Becomes Her is currently on sale through Sunday, June 7, 2026.