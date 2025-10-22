Mary Kate Morrissey, Samantha Williams and More to Star in FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and the creative team for Disney’s Frozen, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. Directed by Paige Price, Frozen will star Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked) as Elsa, Samantha Williams (Pirates! The Penzance Musical) as Anna, Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) as Kristoff, Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Hans, Todd Buonopane (Chicago) as Olaf, Mark Price (Mary Poppins) as Lord Weselton, and Thomas Whitcomb (Miguel Wants to Fight) as Sven, with Anjali Roa (Paper Mill debut) as Young Anna and Hazel Vogel (Annie at Madison Square Garden) as Young Elsa. The ensemble features Sherz Aletaha, Jasmine Bassham, Badia Farha, Maggie Gidden, Erin Gonzales, Beau Harmon, Dakota Hoar, Fiona Claire Huber, Albert Jennings, Ryan Lambert, Liesl Landegger, Nathan Lucrezio, Greg Mills, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Evelyn Peterson, Patricia Phillips, Hugo Pizano Orozco, Leah Platt, Ethan Saviet, Graham Stevens, Matthew Varvar, as well as understudy Juliette Meris.

Frozen will begin performances on Wednesday, November 26 ahead of a Sunday, November 30 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse. Due to popular demand, Paper Mill has extended performances for one additional week, through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Disney’s Frozen transforms the magic of the beloved animated film to the stage in an enchanting adventure. When sisters Elsa and Anna are torn apart by a mysterious secret power, they each set out on their own journey of courage, self-acceptance, and discovery of love in all its forms. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, this timeless tale will melt hearts of all ages.