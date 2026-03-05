Photos: First Look at ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL)
The cast features Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Shalhoub and more. The production has been extended through April 5.
The Public's world premiere of Antigone (This Play I Read in High School), by Anna Ziegler and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, has now been extended through April 5! The production officially opens on Wednesday, March 11.
A take on Sophocles’ classic, Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone through a bold new lens. Written by award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler, this lyrical epic follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to control her own body in a kingdom ruled by archaic laws that regulate women’s autonomy. Incisively witty and breathtakingly intelligent, Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) paints a world that is both modern and ancient; a world of lost leaders, hapless cops, and one very righteous daughter on an all-night bender. Drama Desk Award nominee Tyne Rafaeli directs this daring new work about the timeless quest to find your voice.
The complete cast of Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) includes Raquel Chavez (Understudy), Ethan Dubin (Cop 3/Achilles), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Chorus), Katie Kreisler (Cop 1/Proprietor), James Joseph O’Neil (Understudy), Susannah Perkins (Antigone), Dave Quay (Cop 2/Palace Guard), Kamal Sehrawy (Understudy), Tony Shalhoub (Creon), Calvin Leon Smith (Haemon), Ariel Woodiwiss (Understudy), and Haley Wong (Ismene).
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Susannah Perkins
Susannah Perkins and Ethan Dubin
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Haley Wong, and Susannah Perkins
Tony Shalhoub and Susannah Perkins
Tony Shalhoub and Katie Kreisler
Susannah Perkins and Calvin Leon Smith
Susannah Perkins and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Dave Quay, Haley Wong, Susannah Perkins, and Tony Shalhoub