Former Palm Springs Home of Bobby Darin is For Sale

One of the homes Bobby Darin and Sandra Dee lived in during their tumultuous marriage, as depicted in Just in Time, is on the market. Their Palm Springs home is available to purchase for $1,075,000.

Darin and Dee owned the home during the height of their fame, when Palm Springs served as a semi-private escape from Los Angeles for film and music celebrities.The three-bedroom house, located in the Racquet Club Estates neighborhood, was built in 1959 by the Alexander Construction Company and designed by William Krisel. Krisel helped to nearly double the size of Palm Springs in the 1950s.

The home underwent a full renovation in 2016 by noted Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy, who restored its mid-century character while modernizing it for contemporary living. The renovation was featured in Kennedy’s book Making Mid-Century Modern.

In a recent CBS interview, Dodd Darin discussed how his father lived with constant urgency due to lifelong heart issues, just as Just in Time depicts. Dodd Darin said his father chose Palm Springs because it was a place where he could briefly slow down.

The listing for the Palm Springs house includes historically significant materials, such as a copy of the original grant deed from when Darin and Dee purchased the home.