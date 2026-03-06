Photos: First Look at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Broadway Marquee

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Previews begin soon for the second ever Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show, which begins previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of an opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54. The venue was most recently home to Oedipus, which closed on February 8. Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee below!

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, with direction by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, will be led by Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter”, Rachel Dratch as “Narrator, Andrew Durand as “Brad;” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff;” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Stephanie Hsu as “Janet;” Juliette Lewis as “Magenta”, Josh Rivera as “Rocky”, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia”, Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show will feature choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/ Sam Pinkleton), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), wig & hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Outsiders, Sumo) and make-up design by Sterling Tull (No Glow, “Love Island USA”), with Bryan Bauer (Oh, Mary!, Mother Play) as the production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broksi