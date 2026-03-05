Patrick Stewart To Perform Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare for New Audiobook

Sir Patrick Stewart is recording all 154 of William Shakespeare's sonnets in a new audiobook project from the Tony-nominated stage and screen veteran. The actor will lean on his Shakespeare background for a new recording of each sonnet, accompanied by "personal thoughts and anecdotes."

In addition to the performances, Stewart will reflect on his creative process and offer insights to listeners about the material. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart brought Shakespeare to millions by posting daily online sonnet readings that exploded into a social media phenomenon.

Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare will be released digitally on April 7, 2026, from Simon & Schuster, and is currently available to pre-order on Audible, Spotify, Apple, and more.

Patrick Stewart is a three-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award nominee for his stage work, and has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film.

He won his first of three Olivier Awards for his performance in Antony and Cleopatra in 1979. He would go on to spend over forty years with the Royal Shakespeare Company, appear in numerous productions, including his Olivier-winning turn as Claudius in Hamlet.

Stewart's other Broadway and West End appearances include Macbeth (Tony nomination); repertory productions of Pinter's No Man's Land and Beckett's Waiting for Godot opposite Ian McKellen; The Caretaker; A Life in the Theatre; The Master Builder; The Ride Down Mt. Morgan; The Merchant of Venice; Twelfth Night; and The Tempest.

He won an Olivier, Drama Desk and What's OnStage Award for his acclaimed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which Stewart created as a solo show and in which he portrays over 40 characters. It is also available as an audiobook, alongside his bestselling memoir Making It So.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski