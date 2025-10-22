Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 6

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Season 6 is bigger and better than ever thanks to presenters AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) and Atlantic Acting School and sponsors 54 Below and Music Theatre International (MTI).

Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and judged by an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), and Kate Rockwell (Heathers). Ben Cameron will return as host.

The first round of voting begins today, October 22 and ends at 11:59pm ET on November 12. The first results show (announcing the Top 30 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, November 14.

Grand Prize Includes:

-AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship: For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond. AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarships are awarded to exceptionally talented incoming students and cover AMDA’s full remaining tuition balance after all other financial aid is applied.

(*See full contest terms and conditions)

High School Competition Winner: High School graduates may redeem the awarded scholarship towards AMDA's 4-year BFA Music Theatre degree program (LA), 2-year AOS Musical Theatre degree program (LA), or 2-year Integrated Conservatory Certificate program (NY).

College Competition Winner: Current College students and recent graduates may redeem the awarded scholarship towards AMDA's 4-year BFA Music Theatre degree program (LA), 2-year AOS Musical Theatre degree program (LA), or 2-year Integrated Conservatory Certificate program (NY). Following a formal review, AMDA may accept up to 30 college transfer credits (GE courses only) towards a BFA degree. College graduates may choose to redeem the scholarship towards a 2-year program, ideal for recent college graduates.

-Atlantic Acting Summer Teen Conservatory Scholarship: This New York acting conservatory for teens offers a pre-college intensive with a focus on Practical Aesthetics and professional-level training. The Teen Conservatory provides an introduction to the Atlantic Acting Technique through a comprehensive curriculum, challenging students to push beyond their creative comfort zones. Actors will learn to “make the difficult easy, the easy habitual, the habitual beautiful.” This program takes place in the heart of New York City from July 6 – 31, 2026.

-Vocal Lesson With Coach Matt Farnsworth: Winners will receive a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth. Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway’s production of Rent.

-Standard Rental Certificate for Up to $1,000 for Winner’s School to Produce an Upcoming MTI Show*

-Merchandise package including MTI-branded accessories and show-related items.

-Work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin: Winners will have a 'work session' with Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office. The Telsey Office casts all of Broadway's biggest shows, as well as work for TV, Film, and commercials in both New York and Los Angeles.

-BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack: Each winner will receive a selection of merch from the BroadwayWorld Shop.

-$1000 donated to the charity of their choice (Charity subject to sponsor approval, must be a registered 501(c)3 charity)

Top 3 Finalists Will:

-Perform at 54 Below for the live season finale, including flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and a stay at a local hotel.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a future show at 54 Below