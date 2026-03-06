Photos: Jacob Tierney, Taylor Trensch and More Visit HADESTOWN
See photos of the Heated Rivalry creator with members of the cast.
Last Saturday, February 28, "Heated Rivalry" Creator Jacob Tierney, fellow "Heated Rivalry" executive producer Brendan Brady, and Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins; Camelot; Hello, Dolly!) visited the company of Hadestown before the principal cast including Jack Wolfe, Jack Wolfe, Morgan Dudley, Kurt Elling, Allison Russell, and Paulo Szot played their final performance on Sunday, March 1. See photos here!
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
The current cast of Hadestown features Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ Gary Dourdan as ‘Hades,’ J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes,’ Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone,’ and Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice.’ You can also get a first look at photos from the new company's first curtain call HERE!
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney, Brendan Brady and the Company of Hadestown
Jacob Tierney and the Company of Hadestown
Jacob Tierney and Allison Russell
Brendan Brady, Allison Russell and Jacob Tierney