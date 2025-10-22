Review Roundup: HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour is Now Underway

The National Tour of Hell's Kitchen is now underway! The Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, premiered with a three-week engagement at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, running through November 1, 2025. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year. Read the reviews below!

The tour stars Maya Drake (Ali), Kennedy Caughell (Jersey) and Roz White (Miss Liza Jane), with Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck.

The full ensemble features Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, ’Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Jeffrey May Hyche, Alfred Jackson, Gigi Lewis, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha "Sang" Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson and Ethan Zundell.

HELL’S KITCHEN won two 2025 Tony Awards and the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical, now in its second full year on Broadway, continues to play to rapturous audiences nightly at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

The musical focuses on Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

Roy Berko, BroadwayWorld: The superb cast is headed by 18-year-old Maya Drake as Ali. According to the program notes this is her professional debut and she has limited academic training. She is not a product of a prestigious musical theatre program such as University of Michigan or NYU. From her stellar performance this is shocking. This is a talented young lady who can sing, dance, act and control the stage with seeming natural ability and ease. Standing ovation, here!

Mark Meszoros, The News Herald: It’s all but impossible to imagine anyone who appreciates Keys' music not enjoying this show, and the guess here is it will prove to be entertaining enough for the non-fan, thanks to its relatable story and humorous turns — a few courtesy of nicely placed F-bombs.

Joey Morona, Cleveland.com: The best Broadway musicals create an immersive experience. The singing, dancing, set design, costumes and story transport you to a specific time and place, away from the heaviness of the world outside the theater. “Hell’s Kitchen” does all of that, capturing the vibrant spirit of 1990s New York. Camille A. Brown’s choreography — a dynamic mix of hip-hop and lyrical movement — gives the show its pulse. But none of it works without a strong foundation: the music. Powered by Alicia Keys’ timeless songs and a charismatic, immensely talented young lead, “Hell’s Kitchen” is as soulful and authentic as the artist who brought it to the stage — and just as entertaining.