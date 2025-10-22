Photos: NBC Will Air WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Special Next Month

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

NBC will air a special musical event, “Wicked: One Wonderful Night”, next month, to celebrate the upcoming cinematic release of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked: For Good,” in theatres nationwide on November 21. “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” airs Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock starting Nov. 7. Check out photos below!

The film’s stars, including three-time Academy Award-nominated Cynthia Erivo and Academy Award-nominated Ariana Grande, will lead a one-time-only, two-hour special featuring performances alongside their “Wicked: For Good” co-stars—Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum, Tony nominee Ethan Slater, five-time Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and breakout talent Marissa Bode—for a night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises and maybe even a sneak peek at what’s to come in the next chapter of Oz.

Filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” will transform the venue into an Emerald City-inspired set, complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus, plus jaw-dropping musical numbers and unforgettable performances. The evening will also feature captivating dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined for this special by Christopher Scott, the acclaimed choreographer of both “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good.”

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” will debut world premiere clips from “Wicked: For Good,” featuring two new original songs, written for the new film by the stage musical’s legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The special will also give fans an exclusive opportunity to hear songs from the upcoming film for the first time.

This historic event will also feature appearances from celebrated “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and surprise guests.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NBC