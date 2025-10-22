Chris Pine Will Star in IVANOV at London's Bridge Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



London Theatre Company has announced that a new production of Ivanov, written and directed by Simon Stone (after Anton Chekhov), will open at the Bridge Theatre in July 2026 starring Chris Pine in his London stage debut as Nikolai Ivanov.

Ivanov will begin previews on Saturday 4 July 2026 with an opening night scheduled for Tuesday 14 July. The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, will play for 11 weeks until Saturday 19 September 2026.

Simon Stone, acclaimed Australian theatre and film director known for his radical reimagining of classic works, continues to make the Bridge Theatre his London home, with The Lady from the Sea currently playing until 8 November starring Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln. On making his return with Ivanov and Chris Pine next summer Simon said:



"Chekhov is the master of finding the humour in our suffering and the crisis lurking underneath our joy. A mercurial magician of character drama, he elevates the seemingly banal to the sublime and then pops the balloon just as it's getting too poetic. As the mighty Jean Renoir said in his film The Rules of the Game, ‘everyone has their reasons'. During his career as a doctor Chekhov developed a deep empathy and curiosity for his fellow human, and his writing beats with the heart of a great humanist. The characters are gifts to complex, versatile actors: existence writ messily and lovingly, an ode to imperfection.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to The Bridge for my second outing after the wonderful experience of The Lady from the Sea. The space couldn't be more perfect for Chekhov: the tension between the modern and the historic is embodied in the building and its location. This pioneer of cross-generational drama wanted his plays to be a jousting match between the past and the future, a space to examine who we have been, are and will become. He also knew that great entertainment had to have true existential reflection underpinning it and that philosophy and politics are meaningless without a dose of irony to keep us sane. The perfect mixture of comedy and tragedy.

"After admiring Chris from afar for a long time it was a delight to discover that not only is he a thespian from way back but he's uniquely sensitive and brilliantly intelligent too. I've seen in his work how hilarious he can be but also how moving: you can't do Chekhov without both. Ivanov is the most knotty of his male characters, a challenge and a gift. I just can't wait to unleash Chris' version on London audiences!"

Chris Pine is an American actor, director, producer and writer known for his wide-ranging roles across film, television, and stage. Best known for appearing on screen in Star Trek, Hell or High Water, and Wonder Woman, his stage credits in the US include The Atheist, Fat Pig, Farragut North and The Lieutenant of Inishmore.



Chris Pine said, “I'm delighted to be collaborating with Simon on his new production of Chehkov's Ivanov. I'm excited to bring this complex character and story to life and to take part in Simon's singular creative process. It's been over ten years since I was on stage and to be able to return to it in London at the beautiful Bridge Theatre is a thrill. I can't wait to start.”



Nikolai has forgotten how to be happy. Or was he ever? Is it just burnout? He's married to the perfect woman, he's had a successful career: he should be heading into mid-life feeling confident and settled. Sure there's some debts piling up, and his wife has been laid low with unexplained illnesses recently but they've jumped bigger hurdles before. What exactly is gnawing at him? Why does the world feel like it's falling apart? Maybe he just needs to shake it off. There's a party at the Lebedevs tonight!



Can Nikolai save his marriage, his will to live, and his career all at once? Or was it always destined to go tits up?



Writer and director Simon Stone is joined by the same creative team who brought The Lady from the Sea to life; set designer Lizzie Clachan, Costume Designer Mel Page, composition and sound designer Stefan Gregory, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG.



Further casting to be announced.



Ivanov is produced by London Theatre Company and Wouter van Ransbeek.

Ivanov is on pre-sale for Bridge Theatre priority members now and goes on pre-sale to advance members and access patrons Thursday 23 October at 12noon. Public booking opens on Friday 24 October at 12noon.