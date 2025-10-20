 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2025- Go Inside RAGTIME Opening Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Oct. 20, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There was no shortage of excitement on the stage and screen yesterday, with new openings, special performances, and exclusive interviews lighting up the theatre world. Last night marked the grand opening of the second Broadway revival of Ragtime—don’t miss our inside look at the opening night festivities and photos from the curtain call. Plus, go behind the scenes at the first preview of CHESS on Broadway with new video, and check out what the critics are saying about Richard Linklater’s latest, Blue Moon. Over in Must Watch, Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised fans with a Hamilton duet with Laufey at Madison Square Garden, while Marisha Wallace revealed her dream roles. There’s plenty more—including Debbie Allen’s new Barbie honor and a first look at Water for Elephants on tour—so grab your coffee and dive into all the Broadway buzz you might have missed!

Video: BLUE MOON Stars on the Bond Between Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers

Stage veterans Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott, and Bobby Cannavale are all turning back the clocks of theater history with Blue Moon. Check out our conversation with the performers who discuss the relationship between songwriters Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers.
Video: Inside Opening Night of RAGTIME with Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz & More

There's new music playing on 65th Street. The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Watch in this video as we go inside opening night with the whole company.
So Cast Me Already! with Marisha Wallace

Three dream roles have so far eluded Broadway and West End favorite Marisha Wallace. She just ended an acclaimed Broadway run in Cabaret, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast her already! Watch in this video as she sings through the roles that she hopes to play one day.

Exclusive: Go Inside the First Preview of CHESS With New Footage
by Michael Major
Watch video footage from the first preview of Chess on Broadway! The new video shows the buzzy audience arriving at the theatre and purchasing merchandise before the three stars make their entrance. . (more...)
Exclusive: Scott and Mark Hoying on Creating Their New Holiday Book and Family Album
by Josh Sharpe
With the holiday season just around the corner, BroadwayWorld caught up with Scott and Mark Hoying to discuss their new children's book Fa La La Family, its accompanying album, Dancing with the Stars, and more.. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2025- Go Inside RAGTIME Opening Night and More Image Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Laufey in Concert For HAMILTON Duet
by Michael Major
Lin-Manuel Miranda joined singer Laufey onstage at Madison Square Garden last night to perform 'Best of Wives and Best of Women,' the 50-second Hamilton tune that recently went viral on social media. Watch the video!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2025- Go Inside RAGTIME Opening Night and More Image Video: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released from the West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, now starring Reeve Carney (Emcee) and Eva Noblezada (Sally Bowles). Check out the video here!. (more...)

Videos: Catch Up with Elphaba and Glinda in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurettes
by Josh Sharpe
Two new featurettes have been released for Wicked: For Good, each highlighting where we find the characters of Glinda and Elphaba in the upcoming film. Watch them both here. . (more...)

Video: Bette Midler Shares Whether She Would Return to Broadway
by Josh Sharpe
Following her Tony Award-winning performance in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler has no concrete plans to return to Broadway anytime soon.. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Reuniting with Stephen Schwartz for THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth is back on Broadway in The Queen of Versailles, a new musical in which she stars as real-life socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. Watch an interview with the performer, who talks about reuniting with composer Stephen Schwartz for the project.. (more...)

Photos/Video: INTO THE WOODS Begins Rehearsals at the Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new photos and video have been release of the company of Into The Woods on their first day of rehearsals. Check out the photos and video footage and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2025- Go Inside RAGTIME Opening Night and More Image Photos: RAGTIME Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here and learn more about the production.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2025- Go Inside RAGTIME Opening Night and More Image Photos: Kecia Lewis Unveils Sardi's Portarait
by Jennifer Broski
Tony winner Kecia Lewis has a lot to celebrate this year. Not only is she starring in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, but she is celebrating 40 triumphant years as a dynamic storyteller on stage and screen. She just received a Sardi's portrait and you can see photos from the special day below!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2025- Go Inside RAGTIME Opening Night and More Image Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS North American Tour First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new photos of the North American tour premiere of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, captured by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade. Learn more! . (more...)
 
ILP Theatrical Acquires Literary Works of A CHRISTMAS STORY Writer Jean Shepherd
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties has acquired the literary works of Jean Shepherd from Dalfie Entertainment Inc. Learn more here!. (more...)
Tjaša Ferme's New Sci-Fi Dramedy BIOADAPTING to Have Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tjaša Ferme's New Sci-Fi Dramedy BIOADAPTING will have two industry presentations,. (more...)  
Review Roundup: BLUE MOON - What Do Critics Think of the Lorenz Hart Portrait?
by Josh Sharpe
Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's new film centered on Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, is now in theaters in New York and Los Angeles. Find out what critics think of the movie here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Opens at Signature Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Signature Theatre is presenting Oratorio For Living Things, written by Heather Christian and directed by Lee Sunday Evans. See what the critics are saying about the production here.. (more...)
Review Roundup: RAGDOLL Opens at Jermyn Street Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Ragdoll at Jermyn Street Theatre. Read the reviews for Ragdoll in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup here and learn more about the production.. (more...)    
Debbie Allen Joins Barbie Tribute Collection with New Doll
by Josh Sharpe
This month, Mattel is honoring Broadway performer Debbie Allen with a new doll as part of the ongoing Barbie Tribute Collection. The doll is on sale now.. (more...)

Play Chess Against the Characters from CHESS on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Wish you could play chess as well as the grandmasters of Chess the musical? Now is your chance to test your skills. Chess.com announced earlier today that they have launched exclusive new bots based on the characters of the Chess the musical. Players can now challenge Freddie Trumper, Anatoly Sergievsky, and Florence Vassy—all while enjoying their Chess-inspired dialogues.. (more...)
Listen: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Broadway Cast Recording is Available to Stream Now
by Stephi Wild
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is available in streaming and digital formats now. Listen to the full album and find out how to pre-order the CD here!. (more...)
Ben Platt to Perform Two-Week Residency at the Ahmanson Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt will present a new two-week residency at the Ahmanson Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Ramin Karimloo and More Will Lead ROAM A NEW MUSICAL Concert Production at the Shaftesbury Theatre
by Stephi Wild
ROAM, a new musical directed by Rupert Hands (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Evita, London Palladium) with choreography by Olivier Award winner James Cousins  will perform a special one-night only concert.. (more...)

Victor Carrillo Tracey To Play 'Sodapop Curtis' in THE OUTSIDERS for a Limited Engagement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Original cast member Victor Carrillo Tracey will take on the role “Sodapop Curtis” in The Outsiders for a limited time. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Dan Fogler

 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Ya gotta have hope!
Mustn't sit around and mope
Nothin's half as bad as it may appear
Wait 'til next year and hope!"

- Damn Yankees

Videos