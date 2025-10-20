Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2025- Go Inside RAGTIME Opening Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
October 20, 2025
Video: BLUE MOON Stars on the Bond Between Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers
Stage veterans Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott, and Bobby Cannavale are all turning back the clocks of theater history with Blue Moon. Check out our conversation with the performers who discuss the relationship between songwriters Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers.
Video: Inside Opening Night of RAGTIME with Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz & More
There's new music playing on 65th Street. The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Watch in this video as we go inside opening night with the whole company.
So Cast Me Already! with Marisha Wallace
Three dream roles have so far eluded Broadway and West End favorite Marisha Wallace. She just ended an acclaimed Broadway run in Cabaret, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast her already! Watch in this video as she sings through the roles that she hopes to play one day.
| Exclusive: Go Inside the First Preview of CHESS With New Footage
by Michael Major
Watch video footage from the first preview of Chess on Broadway! The new video shows the buzzy audience arriving at the theatre and purchasing merchandise before the three stars make their entrance. . (more...)
| Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Laufey in Concert For HAMILTON Duet
by Michael Major
Lin-Manuel Miranda joined singer Laufey onstage at Madison Square Garden last night to perform 'Best of Wives and Best of Women,' the 50-second Hamilton tune that recently went viral on social media. Watch the video!. (more...)
Video: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
Videos: Catch Up with Elphaba and Glinda in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurettes
Video: Bette Midler Shares Whether She Would Return to Broadway
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Reuniting with Stephen Schwartz for THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
Photos/Video: INTO THE WOODS Begins Rehearsals at the Bridge Theatre
| Photos: RAGTIME Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here and learn more about the production.. (more...)
| Photos: Kecia Lewis Unveils Sardi's Portarait
by Jennifer Broski
Tony winner Kecia Lewis has a lot to celebrate this year. Not only is she starring in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, but she is celebrating 40 triumphant years as a dynamic storyteller on stage and screen. She just received a Sardi's portrait and you can see photos from the special day below!. (more...)
| Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS North American Tour First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new photos of the North American tour premiere of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, captured by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade. Learn more! . (more...)
Debbie Allen Joins Barbie Tribute Collection with New Doll
by Josh Sharpe
This month, Mattel is honoring Broadway performer Debbie Allen with a new doll as part of the ongoing Barbie Tribute Collection. The doll is on sale now.. (more...)
Ramin Karimloo and More Will Lead ROAM A NEW MUSICAL Concert Production at the Shaftesbury Theatre
by Stephi Wild
ROAM, a new musical directed by Rupert Hands (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Evita, London Palladium) with choreography by Olivier Award winner James Cousins will perform a special one-night only concert.. (more...)
Victor Carrillo Tracey To Play 'Sodapop Curtis' in THE OUTSIDERS for a Limited Engagement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Original cast member Victor Carrillo Tracey will take on the role “Sodapop Curtis” in The Outsiders for a limited time. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
