Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2025- Go Inside RAGTIME Opening Night and More

Video: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London

by Stephi Wild

An all new trailer has been released from the West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, now starring Reeve Carney (Emcee) and Eva Noblezada (Sally Bowles). Check out the video here!. (more...)

Videos: Catch Up with Elphaba and Glinda in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurettes

by Josh Sharpe

Two new featurettes have been released for Wicked: For Good, each highlighting where we find the characters of Glinda and Elphaba in the upcoming film. Watch them both here. . (more...)

Video: Bette Midler Shares Whether She Would Return to Broadway

by Josh Sharpe

Following her Tony Award-winning performance in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler has no concrete plans to return to Broadway anytime soon.. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Reuniting with Stephen Schwartz for THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

by Josh Sharpe

Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth is back on Broadway in The Queen of Versailles, a new musical in which she stars as real-life socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. Watch an interview with the performer, who talks about reuniting with composer Stephen Schwartz for the project.. (more...)