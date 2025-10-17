Videos: Catch Up with Elphaba and Glinda in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurettes

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Two new featurettes have been released for Wicked: For Good, each highlighting where we find the characters of Glinda and Elphaba in the upcoming film.

Now exiled, Elphaba makes a home in a grand treehouse, hidden deep in the woods. "[It's] built up in the trees where she can see and also where she can hide," says Cynthia Erivo in the video. "It's a very lonely road to have moral courage, and we get to see that in Elphaba, fighting for justice," adds director Jon M. Chu.

For Glinda, her new front-facing position as a public figure of Oz has changed her- and not for good. "Her persona has gotten so far away from who she actually is," explains Ariana Grande. "She keeps little pieces of her that feel like the real Galinda. She's more lost than ever. Watch both videos below.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

It was previously confirmed that the movie (and soundtrack) will feature new music. Stephen Schwartz has written two brand-new songs for the film: “No Place Like Home” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. The soundtrack is available to pre-order now here and will be released the same day as the film.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.