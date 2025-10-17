Debbie Allen Joins Barbie Tribute Collection with New Doll

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This month, Mattel is honoring Broadway alum Debbie Allen with a new doll as part of the ongoing Barbie Tribute Collection. Known for her roles in West Side Story, Sweet Charity, FAME, Grey's Anatomy, and countless others, the Barbie Debbie Allen doll is now available for sale at Mattel Shop, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Mattel Creations.

“I am so excited to join the Barbie Tribute Collection!" said Allen. "From the time I was a young girl, I’ve been passionate about using my creative outlets to inspire and uplift others. That mission has guided me throughout my life, from my performances to founding the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and it is such a joy to continue this journey alongside Barbie. My hope is that by sharing my story, young people see that their greatest gift to the world is sharing their own unique talents.”

The Barbie Debbie Allen Tribute doll wears an outfit inspired by her character’s choreographer look from the series FAME, a role that led her to become the first Black woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Comedy or Musical. The doll is clad in a shimmery, off-shoulder top which is cinched at the waist with a gold belt. To complete her dance-ready ensemble, the doll wears purple fringe pants and legwarmers.

Allen’s impact on screen spans nearly five decades as a choreographer, actor, and producer. She choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times, as well as films including “Forget Paris,” “A Jazzman's Blues” and “The Six Triple Eight.” Her producing credits include “Amistad” and “A Star for Rose.” Allen made her mark as an actress with “Fame,” “Ragtime” and “Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling.” Her Broadway credits include Ain't Misbehavin', West Side Story, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Debbie Allen founded the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in 2001, a non-profit organization using dance, theater and performance to enrich, inspire and transform the lives of students. The academy helps grow representation and accessibility to the arts in Black and Latino communities, paving the way for more young artists to unleash their creativity and share their talents with the world.

The Barbie Tribute Collection debuted in 2021 to celebrate visionaries for their incredible contributions, impact and legacy as trailblazers. The Tribute Collection has recognized figures including Vera Wang for the impact she made as an iconic designer and businesswoman, Queen Elizabeth II for her 70 years of service as the longest-ruling monarch in British history, and award-winning actress, producer, writer and prominent LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox. In 2024, EGOT winner Rita Moreno also received a doll in celebration of her 93rd birthday.

Photo Credit: Mattel