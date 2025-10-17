 tracker
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Laufey in Concert For HAMILTON Duet

Laufey says that her "life is complete" after the duet.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
He's got an early meeting out of town. Lin-Manuel Miranda joined singer Laufey onstage at Madison Square Garden last night to perform "Best of Wives and Best of Women," the 50-second Hamilton tune that recently went viral on social media.

The Icelandic singer took to social media to share a video from the Hamilton creator's surprise appearance, saying that her "life is complete" after their duet.

@laufey

MY LIFE IS COMPLETE! Lin Manuel Miranda everybody ❤️ Hamilton FOREVER

♬ original sound - laufey

Miranda took to Instagram to thank Laufey for inviting him to perform, expressing his admiration of her artistry and excitement for the rest of her journey.

"Laufey is versatile, stunnningly talented, and one of a kind. Was so honored that she asked me to join her onstage at in New York," Miranda captioned his post. "Doesn’t it feel like Laufey can just do whatever she wants, and even though she’s three albums in, we’re still just at the beginning of her journey? Sky’s the limit, truly. Only a matter of time."

Miranda followed Rachel Zegler, who joined Laufey onstage the night before to sing "Goddess" from her recent album.

"Best of Wives and Best of Women" recently gained traction on TikTok as part of a trend where fans dress up in their best Founding Father costumes to act out the scene. In the videos, someone dressed as Hamilton – typically including a drawn-on goatee to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda – sneaks out while Eliza sings to him. Watch more videos from the trend here.


