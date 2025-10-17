Video: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new trailer has been released from the West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, now starring Reeve Carney (Emcee) and Eva Noblezada (Sally Bowles). Check out the video here!

The cast also features Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, with Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. Completing the company are Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Joseph Hardy, James Hastings, Andrew Linnie, Dak Mashava, Nethra Menon, Oluwatosin Omotosho, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes and Kristin Wei Wong.

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada’s final performance will be Saturday 24 January 2026.

Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 23 May 2026. The production recently celebrated its 1,500th performance, making it the longest running production of Cabaret in West End history.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.