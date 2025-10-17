Photos: Kecia Lewis Unveils Sardi's Portarait

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony winner Kecia Lewis has a lot to celebrate this year. Not only is she starring in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, but she is celebrating 40 triumphant years as a dynamic storyteller on stage and screen. She just received a Sardi's portrait and you can see photos from the special day below!

Lewis will soon be seen as a Series Regular opposite Tracy Morgan in “Crutch”, a new series for Paramount Plus. Most recently, Kecia swept awards season, garnering the Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, Outer-Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel awards for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Miss Liza Jane in Hell's Kitchen. At 18, Kecia made her Broadway debut in Dreamgirls. She went on to embody memorable roles on Broadway in the original and revival casts of Once On This Island, The Drowsy Chaperone, Leap of Faith, The Gospel at Colonus (with Morgan Freeman), Big River, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (standby for Nell Carter), and Children of a Lesser God. Off Broadway, Kecia has starred in Mother Courage (CSC), The Skin of Our Teeth (TFNA - Obie Award Winner), Dessa Rose (LCT - Drama Desk nom.), and Marie and Rosetta (ATC - Lortel & Drama League Nom, Obie Award Winner).

Selected Television and Film: Recurring & Guest roles on Will Trent (ABC), the reboot of Mad About You (Spectrum), The Passage (FOX), Law and Order SVU (NBC), Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu), And Just Like That (Max), With Love (Amazon), The Blacklist (NBC), Law and Order SVU (NBC), and Evan Parter’s feature The Independent with Brian Cox, now streaming on Peacock. Kecia Lewis is represented by Paradigm and The Rosenzweig Group NY.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski