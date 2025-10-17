Video: Bette Midler Shares Whether She Would Return to Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following her Tony Award-winning performance in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler has no concrete plans to return to Broadway anytime soon.

"I think about it seriously for about three minutes and then I let it drift away because it's just a thought," Midler told Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. Despite no upcoming plans to return to the stage, she went on to share her love of the acclaimed revival. "[Hello, Dolly!] was one of the most wonderful experiences I ever ever had... I looked forward every night to it. It was fantastic."

During Midler's visit, she also shared an update about Hocus Pocus 3, which has been in various stages of development following Hocus Pocus 2's debut on Disney+ in 2022. "They sent a script and a lot of it was brilliant, so I got very excited. And now we're sort of trying to figure out what it is and where it's going to be, how much it's going to cost, and all those logistical things." Watch her discuss the movie in the video.

Debuting nearly 30 years after the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be a huge success for the studio. Within its first weekend of streaming, it was the #1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date. With 5.7 billion minutes viewed, the film became the fifth most-streamed movie in 2022. Both Hocus Pocus films feature Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the notorious Sanderson Sisters. The sequel took place 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the witches, bringing them back for revenge.

Midler's other recent screen credits include the 2024 comedy The Fabulous Four. In 2017, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly! She previously appeared on Broadway in I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers and Fiddler on the Roof, which marked her Broadway debut.