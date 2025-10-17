 tracker
Ben Platt to Perform Two-Week Residency at the Ahmanson Theatre

For 10 performances only, from December 12-21.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
Ben Platt to Perform Two-Week Residency at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt will present a new two-week residency at the Ahmanson Theatre.

For 10 performances only, from December 12-21, at Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson, Ben and a star-studded set of special guests join forces to perform a dazzling new concert of some of his greatest hits, as well as a set of timeless Broadway favorites.

Platt's 2024 Broadway residency, which reopened the iconic Palace Theatre, featured special guest appearances by Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Hudson, Kacey Musgraves, Sam Smith, Micaela Diamond, and Shoshana Bean, among many others. And this time – Ben's upping the ante, with even more surprise guests joining the fun each night. 

Originally directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade), Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson marks a homecoming for Ben, as he returns to the very stage and city that launched his theatrical career (Dead End; Caroline, or Change).

VIP: VIP Tickets for Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson include front-row seating (rows AA, BB, and A), a post-show meet & greet photo opportunity with Ben Platt in the exclusive Ahmanson Founders Room, and a package of exclusive VIP merchandise. 



