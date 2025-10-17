Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS North American Tour First Look

 tracker
The tour cast is currently led by Zachary Keller (Jacob), Helen Krushinski (Marlena), and more.

You can now get a first look at new photos of the North American tour premiere of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. The tour opened on September 30, 2025, at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD. 

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award® nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

The tour cast is currently led by Zachary Keller (Jacob), Helen Krushinski (Marlena), Robert Tully (Mr. Jankowski), Connor Sullivan (August), Javier Garcia (Camel), Ruby Gibbs (Barbara), Grant Huneycutt (Wade), and Tyler West (Walter). Additional ensemble includes Fran Alvarez Jara, Yves Artieres, Chris Carsten, Adam Fullick, Nancy Gutierrez, Ella Huestis, Sam Kellar-Long, ZaKeyia Lacey, Andrew Meier, Marina Mendoza, John Neurohr, Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Summer Severin, Serafina Walker, and Yemie Woo.

Photo credit: Matt Murphy for MurphyMade 

The cast

Zachary Keller, Helen Krushinski, and Ella Huestis

The cast

The cast

Sam Kellar-Long, Grant Huneycutt, Zachary Keller, Yves Artieres, John Neurohr, Yemie Woo, ZaKeyia Lacey, and Bradley Parrish

The cast

Zachary Keller and the cast

Connor Sullivan, Helen Krushinski, and Zachary Keller,

Helen Krushinski and Zachary Keller

Helen Krushinski and Zachary Keller

Helen Krushinski, Robert Tully, Zachary Keller, and Yves Artieres

Zachary Keller as Jacob Jankowski

Zachary Keller, Connor Sullivan, Helen Krushinski, and the cast


Videos