Victor Carrillo Tracey To Play 'Sodapop Curtis' in THE OUTSIDERS for a Limited Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Original cast member Victor Carrillo Tracey will take on the role “Sodapop Curtis” in The Outsiders Tuesday, October 21, 2025 while original cast member Jason Schmidt takes a leave of absence. Schmidt returns on Friday, November 28.

Davis Wayne will play “Paul” from October 19 through Sunday, November 9. Original cast members Brent Comer and Dan Berry return to the roles of Darrel and Paul, respectively, on Tuesday, November 11.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”