Play Chess Against the Characters from CHESS on Broadway

Wish you could play Chess as well as the grandmasters of Chess the musical? Now is your chance to test your skills. Chess.com announced earlier today that they have launched exclusive new bots based on the characters of the Chess the musical. Players can now challenge Freddie Trumper, Anatoly Sergievsky, and Florence Vassy—all while enjoying their Chess-inspired dialogues.

The Broadway revival of Chess is now in previews at the Imperial Theatre, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher. Directed by Michael Mayer, the new production features a book by Danny Strong and music by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them becomes caught in a fierce battle of desire and devotion.