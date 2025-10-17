 tracker
Photos: RAGTIME Opening Night Curtain Call

Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and more.

Oct. 17, 2025
Listen to that Ragtime! The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here! 

Ragtime stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod Cochran, Billy CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsKaleb JohnsonMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottEllie May SennettDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis, Shaina Taub and The Cast of "Ragtime"

Composer Stephen Flaherty, Lyricist Lynn Ahrens, Director Lear deBessonet and The Company of "Ragtime"

Composer Stephen Flaherty, Lyricist Lynn Ahrens, Director Lear deBessonet and The Company of "Ragtime"

Composer Stephen Flaherty, Lyricist Lynn Ahrens, Director Lear deBessonet and The Company of "Ragtime"

Composer Stephen Flaherty, Lyricist Lynn Ahrens, Director Lear deBessonet and The Company of "Ragtime"

Director Lear deBessonet

Composer Stephen Flaherty, Lyricist Lynn Ahrens, Director Lear deBessonet and The Company and Crew of "Ragtime"

Signage at "Ragtime"

Signage at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre


