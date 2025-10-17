Video: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Reuniting with Stephen Schwartz for THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth is back on Broadway in The Queen of Versailles, a new musical in which she stars as real-life socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. Stephen Schwartz has penned the songs, marking a reunion with the Wicked star.

"He's been threatening for about 25 years to write me my next show, but he actually did it," the performer shared during a recent Good Morning America appearance. "Being with him is like being with family. We have a shorthand on this point. He was there when I was a baby and he knows my ways and I know his ways. It's been very fun."

Siegel herself visited the show and Chenoweth had the chance to speak to her about the project. "She was so so lovely and I was extremely nervous because when you're telling someone's story, it's not always becoming," she explained. "I didn't want her to be hurt [but] she said 'Just play the part.'"

Watch the full interview, where she talked about her experience working with dogs in the show and the long-lasting appeal of Wicked.

The Queen of Versailles on Broadway stars Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award® nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles began performances on Wednesday, October 8 at the St. James Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

Chenoweth and Abraham will be joined by, alongside Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also will be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles will feature music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, book by Olivier Award Nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. Additionally, the production will include scenic & video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair & wig design by Cookie Jordan, orchestrations by John Clancy, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA & Carrie Gardner, CSA at C12 Casting. Baseline Theatrical will serve as General Manager and Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as Production Stage Manager.