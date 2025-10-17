 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Review Roundup: ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Opens at Signature Theatre

Performances will run through November 16.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
Review Roundup: ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Opens at Signature Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Signature Theatre is presenting Oratorio For Living Things, written by Heather Christian and directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Performances will run through November 16.

The cast includes Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jonathan Christopher, Carla Duren, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Jonny-James Kajoba, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ángel Lozada, Divya Maus, Ben Moss, Onyie Nwachukwu, and Dito Van Reigersberg.

Understudies are Major Curda, Laura Darrell, Elisa Galindez, and Jacob Ryan Smith, and musicians are Fraser Campbell, Jane Cardona, Clerida Eltimé, John Murchison, Odetta Hartman and Peter Wise.

In this music-theater piece, creator Heather Christian infuses a classical oratorio with a captivating blend of blues, gospel, jazz, and soul. Both otherworldly and achingly intimate, this immersive event delves into the intricacies of human memory alongside the powerful forces that shape the universe. Christian’s utterly singular work explores the origins of existence and our place within it.

Review Roundup: ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Opens at Signature Theatre Image David Finkle, New York Stage Review: First, let’s hear it for the highly effective elements: Christian’s music is both sumptuous and austere. That’s to say, its presentation as a modern-day oratorio sounds exactly right, certainly as conducted by Jane Cardona and interpreted by the six-part orchestra playing unseen above the end of the room where audience members enter and exit. The resultant overarching spirituality catches listeners in the palm of its many, many pages of exacting measures.

Review Roundup: ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Opens at Signature Theatre Image Allison Considine, New York Theatre Guide: Oratorio for Living Things completely reshapes what a theatre performance can be. Featuring 12 performers and six musicians, composer Heather Christian's immersive musical work is a sweeping aural experience that blends jazz, soul, blues, and gospel. It moves fluidly between the cosmic and the intimate, zooming out to the Big Bang and in to the small moments that make life worth living.

Review Roundup: ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Opens at Signature Theatre Image
Average Rating: 70.0%


Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Next on Stage
Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Great Gatsby
89 ratings

The Great Gatsby
The Outsiders
99 ratings

The Outsiders
Six
92 ratings

Six
Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos