Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up and catch up with all the latest buzz from the Great White Way with today's must-read highlights. Broadway was bursting with excitement as BEETLEJUICE celebrated its big Broadway return with limited 13-week run at the Palace Theatre—don’t miss the photos of the cast’s opening night bows! Over at The Queen of Versailles, Kristin Chenoweth took her first bows and signed autographs for fans at their first preview. Plus, Jane Krakowski gushed about her upcoming role in OH, MARY! in a fun new video. And that’s not all—check out a fresh teaser for the WICKED: FOR GOOD movie, get the scoop on Broadway musicians voting to authorize a strike, and see all the latest casting updates, industry insights, and international headlines—from Kandi Burruss joining & JULIET to Jeremy Jordan’s return to THE GREAT GATSBY. Dive into the stories that made Broadway shine yesterday!
Photos: BEETLEJUICE Celebrates Return to Broadway
xBeetlejuice the Musical is officially back on Broadway, now running at the Palace Theatre for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026. Check out photos of the show's reopening celebration, the cast at the stage door, and more!
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Takes Bows and Signs Autographs at THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Preview
Photos have been released from the first preview of The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth. Following the performance, Chenoweth and the cast took to the stage door to sign autographs for waiting fans. Check out the photos here!
Video: Jane Krakowski Admits She's an OG OH, MARY! Fangirl
Oh boy! Oh, Mary! is about to get a new leading lady in Jane Krakowski, who takes over the title role on October 14. Watch this video as Jane talks about her epic new role.
| Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Drops with Extended 'No Good Deed' Song Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Now that tickets are officially on sale, Wicked: For Good content continues to pour in with a newly released teaser for the film. Watch the teaser to see some new shots of Jeff Goldblum as the antagonist, along with an extended listen to Elphaba's 'No Good Deed.' . (more...)
| Photos and Video: ANDRE DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
André De Shields is Tartuffe, a boldly reimagined production of Moliere’s classic starring Tony Award winner André De Shields, will celebrate opening night. See photos and video here!. (more...)
| Video: Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley Face Tragic Loss in New Trailer for HAMNET
by Josh Sharpe
The full trailer and official poster have been unveiled for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Olivier Award-winner Jessie Buckley, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. Check them out here.. (more...)
| Photos: BEETLEJUICE Cast Takes Reopening Bows on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Performances are underway for Beetlejuice the Musical’s third Broadway engagement, now running at the Palace Theatre. See photos of the opening night bows here!. (more...)
| Review: CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Palm Canyon Theatre
by Charlie Thomas
What did our critic think of CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Palm Canyon Theatre?. (more...)
| Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS
by Jerri Shafer
High schooler Agnes Evans deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. . (more...)
"Hey, buddy- don't be afraid that it won't be perfect...
