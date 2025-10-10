 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 10, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up and catch up with all the latest buzz from the Great White Way with today's must-read highlights. Broadway was bursting with excitement as BEETLEJUICE celebrated its big Broadway return with limited 13-week run at the Palace Theatre—don’t miss the photos of the cast’s opening night bows! Over at The Queen of Versailles, Kristin Chenoweth took her first bows and signed autographs for fans at their first preview. Plus, Jane Krakowski gushed about her upcoming role in OH, MARY! in a fun new video. And that’s not all—check out a fresh teaser for the WICKED: FOR GOOD movie, get the scoop on Broadway musicians voting to authorize a strike, and see all the latest casting updates, industry insights, and international headlines—from Kandi Burruss joining & JULIET to Jeremy Jordan’s return to THE GREAT GATSBY. Dive into the stories that made Broadway shine yesterday!

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image
Photos: BEETLEJUICE Celebrates Return to Broadway

xBeetlejuice the Musical is officially back on Broadway, now running at the Palace Theatre for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026. Check out photos of the show's reopening celebration, the cast at the stage door, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Takes Bows and Signs Autographs at THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Preview

Photos have been released from the first preview of The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth. Following the performance, Chenoweth and the cast took to the stage door to sign autographs for waiting fans. Check out the photos here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image
Video: Jane Krakowski Admits She's an OG OH, MARY! Fangirl

Oh boy! Oh, Mary! is about to get a new leading lady in Jane Krakowski, who takes over the title role on October 14. Watch this video as Jane talks about her epic new role.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Drops with Extended 'No Good Deed' Song Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Now that tickets are officially on sale, Wicked: For Good content continues to pour in with a newly released teaser for the film. Watch the teaser to see some new shots of Jeff Goldblum as the antagonist, along with an extended listen to Elphaba's 'No Good Deed.' . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image Photos and Video: ANDRE DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
André De Shields is Tartuffe, a boldly reimagined production of Moliere’s classic starring Tony Award winner André De Shields, will celebrate opening night. See photos and video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image Video: Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley Face Tragic Loss in New Trailer for HAMNET
by Josh Sharpe
The full trailer and official poster have been unveiled for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Olivier Award-winner Jessie Buckley, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. Check them out here.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image Photos: BEETLEJUICE Cast Takes Reopening Bows on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Performances are underway for Beetlejuice the Musical’s third Broadway engagement, now running at the Palace Theatre. See photos of the opening night bows here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image Review: CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Palm Canyon Theatre
by Charlie Thomas
What did our critic think of CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Palm Canyon Theatre?. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More Image Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS
by Jerri Shafer
High schooler Agnes Evans deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Broadway Musicians Begin Vote to Authorize Strike if Necessary
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway musicians of AFM Local 802 have begun voting to authorize a strike if necessary as the Broadway League continues to demand what is deemed as unacceptable wages and reduced jobs and benefits in the current contract talks. . (more...)
Caroline Bowman and Major Attaway to Star in THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Caroline Bowman, Major Attaway and more will star in the upcoming industry reading of The Parts I Keep Inside. Learn more about the new musical and the reading here!. (more...)
Full Cast and Creative Team Set for THE KEENERS Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for the exclusive developmental industry reading of The Keeners, a new play with music by Barbara Grecki. Learn more!. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/9/2025; Jobs In Education, Development, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/9/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Bryan-Keyth Wilson Launches The Playwright’s Lab Virtual Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Award-winning playwright, director, and educator Bryan-Keyth Wilson is launching The Playwright’s Lab, a one-month virtual workshop designed to guide playwrights through the process of developing powerful theatrical scenes.. (more...)
3Arts Commits Over $1M In Unrestricted Grants to Over 100 Artists
by Stephi Wild
3Arts has announced the 17 recipients of this year's 3Arts Awards. The organization will honor the new recipients next month at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. (more...)
IndieSpace Reveals Recipients of The Little Venue That Could Grant Program
by Stephi Wild
IndieSpace has announced Brooklyn Art Haus, Dixon Place, Green Space, Inspiration Point, IRT Theater, New Perspectives Studio, Noosphere Arts (Noo Arts), QED Astoria, St. Lydia's, and The Little Victory Theatre as recipients of this year's The Little Venue That Could Program.. (more...)
Dramatists Guild Foundation Reveals Aurin Squire as 2025 Thom Thomas Award Winner
by Stephi Wild
The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced award-winning playwright, journalist, and multimedia artist Aurin Squire as the recipient of the 2025 Thom Thomas Award.. (more...)
The Music Center’s Spotlight Application Due Date Extended
by Stephi Wild
The free annual competition provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development to Southern California high school students through auditions, feedback and mastery classes.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Susan Surandon's London Debut in MARY PAGE MARLOWE?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Mary Page Marlowe is an accountant from Ohio. She's led an ordinary life, making the difficult decisions we all face as we try to figure out who we really are and what we really want. As Tracy Letts brings us moments-both pivotal and mundane-from Mary's life, a portrait of a surprisingly complicated woman emerges. Intimate and moving, Mary Page Marlowe shows us how circumstance, impulse and time can combine to make us mysteries...even to ourselves. Susan Surandon makes her London stage debut, alongside Andrea Riseborough, who returns to the stage after 15 years.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Spotify Unveils ‘My Top 5: Ariana Grande Songs’ Feature: Here's How To Use It
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande fans are in luck! Spotify users can now use the new My Top 5: Ariana Grande Songs experience, where they can rank and share their ultimate top 5 songs from Grande's entire discography.. (more...)
TANGLED Live-Action Remake Moving Forward at Disney; Scarlett Johansson in Talks for Mother Gothel
by Josh Sharpe
A live-action Tangled is once again moving forward at Disney, now with Scarlett Johansson in the running to play the villainous Mother Gothel. Filmmaker Michael Gracey is still attached as director.. (more...)
Review: CARMEN, London Coliseum
by Gary Naylor
If you liked Evita at the Palladium, you'll like Carmen at the Coliseum. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Confirmed to Return to the Stage
by Sidney Paterra
CATS: The Jellicle Ball! has officially been confirmed to return to Broadway. The production will play Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre beginning in March. Learn more!. (more...)
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to THE GREAT GATSBY; Watch 'Green Light' Music Video
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jeremy Jordan will return to The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Jay Gatsby. Learn more about Jordan's Broadway return and about the Broadway production here!. (more...)
Kandi Burruss Will Join the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss will return to the stage this winter in the hit Broadway musical & Juliet. Burruss will join the cast as ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement.. (more...)
Congress Signs Letter Urging Equity and the Broadway League to Avoid Strike
by Stephi Wild
Members of Congress are urging Actors’ Equity Association and the Broadway League to avoid a strike, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and GOP Rep. Mike Lawler, among those who have signed a letter urging 'good faith negotiations.'. (more...)
Review: MARY PAGE MARLOWE, Starring Susan Sarandon and Andrea Riseborough
by Laura Jones
Watching Mary Page Marlowe you feel like you're constantly trying to piece together a mosaic of one woman’s life, glimpsed in snapshots, lit by moments of clarity, yet never forming a complete picture. Under Matthew Warchus’s direction, in his final season as Artistic Director at the Old Vic, the production stages Tracy Letts’s play non-chronologically, across 11 scenes spanning seven decades, that show Mary at various ages. . (more...)
HAMLET New York Transfer and More Set for National Theatre 2026 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The National Theatre has revealed further information about productions in 2026. The season will feature the New York transfer of Hamlet, and more! See the full season here. . (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Becomes Fandango's First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good has become Fandango's best first-day ticket seller of 2025, surpassing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, and Superman.. (more...)
Review: DA VINCI'S LAUNDRY, Riverside Studios
by Cindy Marcolina
Keelan Kember writes a morally compromised microcosm where art is money, status, violence, and power. It’s a shame it doesn’t fulfil its potential. Instead, it’s tasteless, continually slipping into a vicious circle of stereotyping and triteness. Directed by Merle Wheldon, it doesn’t rise above commonplace comedy even when it’s at its best.. (more...)
DREAMGIRLS Broadway Revival to Hold Casting Calls for 'The Dreams'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producers of the upcoming first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival of Dreamgirls, have begun the worldwide search for 'The Dreams.' Learn more!. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Ben Vereen

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Hey, buddy- don't be afraid that it won't be perfect...
the only thing to be afraid of really is that it won't be"

- Company

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Aladdin
83 ratings

Aladdin
Hell's Kitchen
61 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
The Great Gatsby
88 ratings

The Great Gatsby
The Outsiders
98 ratings

The Outsiders

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos