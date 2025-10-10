Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2025- THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Begins Broadway Previews and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up and catch up with all the latest buzz from the Great White Way with today's must-read highlights. Broadway was bursting with excitement as BEETLEJUICE celebrated its big Broadway return with limited 13-week run at the Palace Theatre—don’t miss the photos of the cast’s opening night bows! Over at The Queen of Versailles, Kristin Chenoweth took her first bows and signed autographs for fans at their first preview. Plus, Jane Krakowski gushed about her upcoming role in OH, MARY! in a fun new video. And that’s not all—check out a fresh teaser for the WICKED: FOR GOOD movie, get the scoop on Broadway musicians voting to authorize a strike, and see all the latest casting updates, industry insights, and international headlines—from Kandi Burruss joining & JULIET to Jeremy Jordan’s return to THE GREAT GATSBY. Dive into the stories that made Broadway shine yesterday!