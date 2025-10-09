Photos: BEETLEJUICE Cast Takes Reopening Bows on Broadway

Performances will continue at the Palace Theatre for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026.
Justin Collette stars in the title role, joined by Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Megan McGinnis as Barbara Maitland, Jenni Barber as Delia Schlimmer, and Jesse Sharp as Charles Deetz. At select performances, Lydia will be played by Madison Mosley.
The company also features Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, and Emilia Tagliani as the Girl Scout. Ensemble members include Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.
Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Jesse Sharp, Isabella Esler, Justin Collette, Megan McGinnis and Jenni Barber
"Shrunken Head Guy"
Patrick Oliver Jones
Megan McGinnis and Will Burton
Isabella Esler and Justin Collette
Isabella Esler and Justin Collette
Isabella Esler and Justin Collette
Jenni Barber and Sharone Sayegh
Sharone Sayegh, Emilia Tagliani and Maya Kazzaz
Justin Collette, Megan McGinnis and Jenni Barber
Jesse Sharp, Will Burton and Isabella Esler
Patrick Oliver Jones, Travis Mitchell, Jesse Sharp, Isabella Esler, Justin Collette, Megan McGinnis, Jenni Barber, Sharone Sayegh, Emilia Tagliani and Maya Kazzaz
Patrick Oliver Jones, Travis Mitchell, Jesse Sharp, Isabella Esler, Justin Collette, Megan McGinnis, Jenni Barber, Sharone Sayegh, Emilia Tagliani and Maya Kazzaz
The "Beetlejuice" Broadway debuts including Lexie Dorsett Sharp, Jesse Sharp, Madison Mosley, Patrick Oliver Jones, Travis Mitchell, Emilia Tagliani, Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Maya Kazzaz and Isabella Esler
David Josefsberg and Adam Dannheisser
Signage at The Palace Theatre