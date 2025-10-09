Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Takes Bows and Signs Autographs at THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES First Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from the first preview of The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth. Following the performance, Chenoweth and members of the cast took to the stage door to sign autographs for waiting fans. Check out the photos below!

Sharpie has partnered with The Queen of Versailles for the first-ever "Stage Door Sharpie" marker, a custom designed permanent marker featuring show-specific branding and themed ink, including Queen of Versailles visual elements and branding.

The “Stage Door Sharpie” marker will be handed out after every performance of The Queen of Versailles at the St. James Theatre stage door while supplies last.

Performances for The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth, began on Broadway on Wednesday, October 8, ahead of a Sunday, November 9, opening night.

The Queen of Versailles on Broadway stars Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles began performances on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid