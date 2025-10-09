Broadway Musicians Begin Vote to Authorize Strike if Necessary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway musicians of AFM Local 802 have begun voting to authorize a strike if necessary as the Broadway League continues to demand what is deemed as unacceptable wages and reduced jobs and benefits in the current contract talks.

Local 802 President Bob Suttmann said, “Broadway musicians are speaking loud and clear: we will do whatever it takes to win a fair contract. Audiences deserve the magic of live Broadway, but the artists who make the magic happen must be paid fairly and must not have their jobs and benefits taken away from them. The Broadway League recently reported its most successful season ever and can fully afford to provide fair pay and benefits, without reducing jobs. The Broadway League needs to know that musicians are considering the power of a strike if necessary. Their strike authorization vote is their strength.”

A successful strike authorization vote would mean that a majority of musicians have empowered the union to call a strike if necessary. Separately, the actors' union has also begun collecting signatures from its members on cards that say “if the time comes, I am ready to strike.”

Musicians have been working without a contract on Broadway since Aug. 31, 2024. The musicians' demands were spelled out in an October 1 open letter to the Broadway League signed by almost all of the 1,200 musicians who play on Broadway. They include:

Fair wages that reflect Broadway's success.

Stable health coverage to allow musicians and their families to enjoy the health benefits that all workers deserve

Employment and income security so that hardworking freelance musicians have some assurance of job security. This includes not eliminating current jobs on Broadway.

Musicians continue to negotiate with the Broadway League and have bargaining talks scheduled for next week. The Broadway musicians' strike authorization vote ends on Sunday evening, Oct. 12. Results will be announced soon after.