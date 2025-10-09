Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Drops with Extended 'No Good Deed' Song Clip

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Now that tickets are officially on sale, Wicked: For Good content continues to pour in with a newly released teaser for the film. Debuting Thursday, the 30-second promo spotlights the fraught relationship between Elphaba and The Wizard that has developed since the end of Part One. Watch the teaser to see some new shots of Jeff Goldblum as the antagonist, along with an extended listen to Elphaba's "No Good Deed."

Following the opening of ticket sales on Wednesday, Fandango shared that Wicked: For Good is now their best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025. Last year, Wicked: Part One became Fandango’s No. 2 first-day ticket pre-seller for 2024, behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

It was previously confirmed that the movie (and soundtrack) will feature new music. Stephen Schwartz has written two brand-new songs for the film: “No Place Like Home” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. The soundtrack is available to pre-order now here and will be released the same day as the film.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.