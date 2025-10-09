Photos: BEETLEJUICE Celebrates Return to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beetlejuice the Musical is officially back on Broadway, now running at the Palace Theatre for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026. Check out photos of the show's reopening celebration, the cast at the stage door, and more below! Plus, check out photos of the cast taking their bows here.

Justin Collette stars in the title role, joined by Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Megan McGinnis as Barbara Maitland, Jenni Barber as Delia Schlimmer, and Jesse Sharp as Charles Deetz. At select performances, Lydia will be played by Madison Mosley.

The company also features Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, and Emilia Tagliani as the Girl Scout. Ensemble members include Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds