TANGLED Live-Action Remake Moving Forward at Disney; Scarlett Johansson in Talks for Mother Gothel

A live-action Tangled is once again moving forward at Disney. Following the announcement that development of the remake had halted earlier this year, Deadline reports the House of Mouse is taking another look at the project, now with Scarlett Johansson in the running to play the villainous Mother Gothel. The character was voiced by Tony-winner Donna Murphy in the 2010 animated hit.

The project was originally put on pause following the release of Disney's live-action Snow White, which was riddled with controversy upon its release in March, resulting in disappointing box office results by studio standards. Since that time, the studio saw great success with their release of Lilo & Stitch, which debuted in theaters this summer.

Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman and 2024's Better Man, is still attached to the project as director. The latest version of the script was penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, writer of Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge, and the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. No futher information regarding casting or music has been announced, though it was expected that Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's fan-favorite songs would be utilized.

Tangled, based on the classic story of Rapunzel, debuted in 2010 with the voices of Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy and a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. The movie follows Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical, long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower.

The film earned $200 million in the US and Canada and was nominated for Best Original Song for "I See the Light" at the 83rd Academy Awards. Tangled later spawned a spin-off television movie and series, featuring the return of some of the voice cast and some new songs by Menken and Slater.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. A full stage version is also in the works.