Photos and Video: ANDRE DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE Off-Broadway

André De Shields is Tartuffe, a boldly reimagined production of Moliere’s classic starring Tony Award winner André De Shields, will celebrate opening night tonight, October 9. See photos and video here! The intimate theatrical experience plays a beautiful Gilded Age mansion, House of the Redeemer (7 E 95th) for just 100 guests per night.

Rounding out the cast are Tony Award nominee Amber Iman, Hannah Beck, Todd Buonopane, Phoebe Dunn, Chris Hahn, Tyler Hardwick, Charlie Lubeck, Alexandra Socha, Jerome Preston Bates, Bex Odorisio, and Marcus Fitzpatrick.

With a razor-sharp translation by Ranjit Bolt (OBE) and direction by Keaton Wooden, the scandalous satire that once shocked Paris returns as an opulent evening of ritual, revelry, and theatrical excess. The exclusive and unforgettable evening will have audience members just feet from the action in a beautifully appointed library which was transported floorboard by floorboard from a monastery in Italy.

Tartuffe takes place at the estate of Orgon, whose blind faith in the false holy man invites disaster, greed and lust. Eventually unmasking Tartuffe’s counterfeit piety, the family reveals the moral charade, banishing the demon of deceit, and restoring clarity, justice, and truth to the household.