Congress Signs Letter Urging Equity and the Broadway League to Avoid Strike

Members of Congress are urging Actors’ Equity Association and the Broadway League to avoid a strike, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and GOP Rep. Mike Lawler, among those who have signed a letter urging "good faith negotiations," Deadline reports.

The letter was sent to Broadway League president Jason Laks, Equity president Brooke Shields, American Federation of Musicians president Tino Gagliardi, and Local 802 AFM president Robert Suttman.

This comes after Equity and the Broadway musicians union have been in negotiations for new production contracts, with Equity authorizing a strike if they are unable to reach a compromise. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the Broadway musicians of AFM Local 802 have also begun voting to authorize a strike if necessary. Both unions are seeking fair wages and stable health coverage, among other requests.

“A disruption to Broadway will result in significant economic disruption to not just the New York metropolitan area but harm theater workers and patrons across the country and around the world," the letter states. “We have a great understanding and appreciation for the demands placed upon the actors and musicians who bring theater to life. We respectfully encourage both sides to bargain in good faith and resolve these issues to avoid a strike.”

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic front-runner for New York City Mayor, posted a statement on X pledging solidarity with Equity and Local 802. “Broadway’s actors, musicians, and crew make New York the cultural capital of the world,” Mamdani wrote. “Their health care is on the line, and it’s time for a fair deal that protects it.”

Read the original story on Deadline.