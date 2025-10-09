DREAMGIRLS Broadway Revival to Hold Casting Calls for 'The Dreams'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers of the upcoming first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival of Dreamgirls, have begun the worldwide search for “The Dreams” – the fictional group consisting of the roles of ‘Deena Jones,’ ‘Effie White,’ and ‘Lorrell Robinson’.

With music by Henry Krieger, book and lyrics by Tom Eyen, and direction and choreography by Camille A. Brown.

Casting Call Information:

ATLANTA - Saturday, October 11

Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 (Rehearsal Room A)

Sign-In: 9:30AM-12PM | Open Call: 10AM-6PM

NOTE: No one should enter the building until 9:30AM

LOS ANGELES - Saturday, October 18

Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029 (Joyce Hall)

Sign-In: 9:30AM-12PM | Open Call: 10AM-6PM

Follow @dreamgirlsbroadway on Instagram to find out what to prepare for your audition and how to submit self-tape auditions if you are unable to attend one of the open calls hosted by the production.

In addition to the calls in Atlanta and Los Angeles, production is seeking talented women of all shapes and sizes in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, and Paris. Any casting questions can be directed to dreamgirlscasting@gmail.com.