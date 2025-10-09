WICKED: FOR GOOD Becomes Fandango's First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With still more than a month to go before the release of Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated film is already breaking records. Fandango has shared that the Universal Pictures’ title is now their best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025, surpassing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, and Superman. Last year, Wicked: Part One became Fandango’s No. 2 first-day ticket pre-seller of 2024, behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

Overall, the movie ranks among Fandango’s top 10 best all-time first-day ticket pre-sellers, which includes blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, and others. Additionally, the film is the best PG-Rated first-day ticket pre-seller of all time on the platform, surpassing Frozen, The Lion King, and K-Pop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along Event.

“With last year’s Wicked breaking records and captivating audiences around the world, it is no surprise that fans are racing to get their tickets to Wicked: For Good,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “The first film became a true cultural phenomenon bringing new generations into the world of Wicked, and it’s clear that fans can’t wait to see how the story continues on the big screen.”

To celebrate tickets being on sale, Fandango has debuted a new Big Ticket Interview (available below) with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M. Chu, discussing the story’s conclusion. Additionally, fans can now purchase the Wicked: For Good Collector’s Pack, which includes a 24” x 12” exclusive limited-edition sketch poster of Academy Award-winning designer Paul Tazewell’s original costume design along with a ticket to the film.

Moviegoers also have the chance to round up their movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar through Fandango’s Round-Up feature, which will donate the balance to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here and check out the recent teaser, which features the first preview of the new songs.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.