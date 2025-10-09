BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/9/2025; Jobs In Education, Development, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 10/9/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Administraror

Overview: Playhouse Theatre Group seeks a part-time Patron Services Administrator to join its growing team. This collaborative position ensures that professional, knowledgeable, and friendly customer service is offered at Playhouse on Park and all Playhouse Theatre Academy educational venues with a focus serving as coordinator for subscribers, group sales, senior and school relations. The Patron Services Administrator will also serve as a House Manager for select Playhouse on Park events, o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Staff - Professional Theatre in Bloomsburg, PA

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble seeks enthusiastic and friendly individuals to work in its box office. This part-time position is perfect for someone looking to supplement their income by working up to eight shifts per month on Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings, and occasionally Sunday afternoons. Ideally, candidates should be able to work Thursday nights. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

The Technical Director/Facilities Manager is responsible for both the hands-on construction and installation of scenic elements, as well as the oversight of all technical departments (lighting, sound, projection, and special effects). This role requires a skilled craftsperson who can personally build sets from start to finish and lead crews in implementing lighting and sound elements. Additionally, the position ensures the safe operation and maintenance of Centre Stage’s facilities.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director

Technical Director Job Description Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Position Overview: The Technical Director (TD) manages all aspects of the scenic design and the show’s needs, from pre-production to load out, and advises and supports the other technical departments as needed. This position will provide inventory... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant to the CEO / Artistic Director of The Company Theatre

The CEO / Artistic Director of The Company Theatre is seeking a capable Administrative Assistant to support operations of our non-profit theatre in Norwell, MA. The Company Theatre is an efficiently staffed non-profit organization where all employees are required to handle multiple tasks. 20-30 Hours per week, in person, flexible hours to include occasional evenings and weekends. Must be able to work in person. Key responsibilities: Manage scheduling and communications for CEO. Manage indepen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT Ideal Start Date: As soon as possible. Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Development Assistant, office or customer service experience preferred. This employee will provide clerical support for the theatre’s fundraising department including answering phones, data entry, preparing reports, and special events related activities. Some projects may occur during the evening o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: PROGRAM MANGER

REPORTS TO: Vice President – General Manager (once hired), interim reporting to CEO FLSA: Full-Time, Exempt SALARY RANGE: $95,000 LOCATION: 100% on-site at McCallum Theatre, with evening/weekend responsibilities during performances JOB SUMMARY The Program Manager supports the McCallum Theatre’s artistic vision by managing program booking logistics, contract administration, and season scheduling. This position works directly with agents, artists, programs, and internal staff to ensure c... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director of Education and Community Engagement

Director of Education and Community Engagement Position Profile About the Opportunity Ogunquit Playhouse, a cornerstone of American regional theater, seeks a visionary and experienced leader to serve as Director of Education and Community Engagement. This leadership position offers an exceptional opportunity to advance Ogunquit Playhouse's educational mission during a transformational period in the organization's 90+ year history. The successful candidate will provide strategic leadershi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Songwriter wanted

Seeking a songwriter for my new original musical. Must have experience writing for musical theater. Los Angeles area preferred, but have extensive experience putting musicals together remotely. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Youth Academy

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Digital Content Creator

APPLY ONLINE: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=1e34a693-c727-4bad-a375-635146a58b08&ccId=9200737112200_2&type=JS&lang=en_US&jobId=555212 TITLE: Digital Content Creator REPORTS TO: Senior Digital Manager STATUS: Full Time/Regular/Exempt SALARY: $67,995.00 ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Directo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Brooklyn Youth Chorus - Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Program Assistant to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendant, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the front... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Irvington Town Hall Theater Director

The Irvington Theater Director is responsible for the management and oversight of all cultural arts programming (including curated rentals and self-produced events) at the Irvington Theater. Under the advisement of the Irvington Theater Commission, the Irvington Theater Director will produce diverse and engaging programming that appeals to a wide range of audiences and fosters cultural enrichment, exposure to the arts, and community involvement. The Director will collaborate closely with the... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Acting

The School of Theatre, Dance, and Film at Texas State University seeks an Assistant Professor of Acting (Tenure Track or Professor of Practice), starting fall 2026. The new hire will join an internationally recognized department with a dynamic faculty of the Acting for Stage and Screen program which celebrates a nationally recruited student population. We are dedicated to a collaborative and innovative approach to teaching that prioritizes contemporary professional standards in all casting, rec... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Film Production

The School of Theatre, Dance, and Film at Texas State University seeks an Assistant Professor of Film Production (Tenure Track), starting fall 2026. The new hire will join a nationally recognized department with a dynamic faculty dedicated to a collaborative and innovative approach to teaching. The Cinematic Arts program within the vibrant performing arts department focuses on narrative fictional filmmaking and has a rapidly growing multifarious student body and a new dedicated building for film... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant/Associate Professor of Instruction: Production Manager

The School of Theatre, Dance, and Film at Texas State University seeks an Assistant or Associate Professor of Instruction: Production Manager (Non-Tenure Line Faculty), starting spring 2026. The new hire will join a nationally recognized department with a dynamic faculty dedicated to a collaborative and innovative approach to teaching undergraduate and graduate students. The Production Manager for the Theatre Division oversees all functions surrounding the rehearsal and production process of al... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting & Dance Teaching Artist

Music Theatre of CT (MTC) in Norwalk, a professional theatre and conservatory, is urgently looking for a teaching artist for this fall term beginning September 29th through December 8th. To apply please send your resume to admin@musictheatreofct.com. Teaching Artist would teach the first two or all three of the following classes on Mondays: Theatre Playground (Kindergarten) / 4:15–5:00 PM Musical Theatre Jazz 2 (Grades 3–5) / 5:30–6:30 PM Musical Theatre Jazz 3 (Grades 6–8) / 7:00–8:0... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Producing Artistic Director

Celebrated as “Broadway on the Delaware,” Bucks County Playhouse seeks a bold, inspiring Producing Artistic Director to collaboratively co-lead this historic theater into its next chapter. With an extraordinary tradition of great work featuring renowned theatrical players, the Playhouse has rebounded after a beautiful restoration in 2012, growing its reputation as a place “where Broadway comes to play.” The new Producing Artistic Director will work closely with a committed Board, talented sta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting and Company Manager

POSITION SUMMARY: The Casting and Company Manager reports to the General Manager and Artistic Director but interacts regularly with all departments within the Theatre. This position attends to the daily, special, and emergency needs of all company members including staff, seasonal employees, actors, designers, directors, and training program participants; coordinates auditions and casting for STNJ productions; arranges housing and transportation; plans and implements company events; serves ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Engagement and Events Coordinator

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity... (more)