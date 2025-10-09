HAMLET New York Transfer and More Set for National Theatre 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has revealed further information about productions in 2026. Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie will helm productions on both sides of the Atlantic in spring 2026. He will stage Nina Raine and Moses Raine’s topical new version of Maxim Gorky’s biting and satirical play Summerfolk in the Olivier, as well as transfer his new production of Hamlet to BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) in New York, America's oldest performing arts centre.

The transfer is the inaugural production in a new partnership with the venue where National Theatre shows will transfer to BAM’s Harvey Theater as well as screening National Theatre Live productions at BAM’s Rose Cinemas.

Alongside the production, with support from The National Theatre’s Learning team, BAM will work with local schools across Brooklyn to deliver their (Re) Centering Theater programme. Students will develop, revise and rehearse a work of theatre, inspired by the text which culminates in a performance at BAM and partner schools. In addition, BAM will welcome students to a matinee performance of Hamlet.

Audiences and visitors will also be able to learn more about Hamlet and its historic legacy at BAM and The National Theatre through a free exhibition in BAM’s Rudin Family Gallery.

The partnership, announced earlier this year, sits alongside a creative exchange with The Shed and represents alliances with two of New York’s most significant arts centres, rooted in a shared vision to produce innovative theatrical experiences that welcome a wide range of audiences. More details of projects with The Shed in 2026 to be announced soon.

Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, said:

2026 Productions:

Olivier theatre

Summerfolk

In spring 2026, Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) will direct a fresh adaptation of Summerfolk, Maxim Gorky’s razor-sharp portrait of class, privilege and denial in a new version by Nina Raine (Consent) and Moses Raine (Donkey Heart).

It’s a hot, beautiful summer in 1905, and Russia’s elite retreat to the countryside to swim, sip champagne and start affairs. When they’re having this much fun, why care about anything else? But Varvara just can’t shake the feeling that their holiday idyll is built on borrowed time. As the party continues, how long can they ignore the storm on the horizon?

Director Robert Hastie is joined by set and Costume Designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Paul Pyant, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composer Nicola T. Chang, associate set designer Joseph Bisat Marshall, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG, and staff director Lilac Yosiphon.

Playing in the Olivier theatre from 6 March to 29 April 2026.

Casting to be announced.

Lyttelton theatre

Les Liaisons Dangereuses

Spring 2026 in the Lyttleton will see Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) return to The National Theatre after nine years to direct a major revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in the Lyttelton theatre. A striking new production of Christopher Hampton’s (The Father) celebrated adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic novel, a thrilling game of love, lies and social warfare, will have its first staging at The National Theatre.

Among the glittering salons of the super-rich, patriarchy equals power, reputation is everything – and for women, one misstep can mean ruin.

Marquise de Merteuil, master in the art of survival, wields her influence with intelligence and control. Alongside the magnetic Vicomte de Valmont, they turn seduction into strategy and weaponise desire. But when their alliance collapses into rivalry, the battle between them threatens to destroy everyone in their path.

The previously announced cast of Monica Barbaro as Madame de Tourvel, Gabrielle Drake as Madame de Rosemond, Lesley Manville as Marquise de Merteuil and Aidan Turner as Vicomte de Valmont are joined by Sharif Afifi as Azolan, Nandi Bhebhe as Julie, ALI GOLDSMITH as Major-Domo, Darragh Hand as Chevalier Danceny, Cat Simmons as Madame de Volanges and Hannah van der Westhuysen as Cécile Volanges.

The artistic team joining director Marianne Elliott will include set designer Rosanna Vize, Costume Designer Natalie Roar, choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, composer Jasmin Kent Rodgman, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Ian Dickson for Autograph, intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, dialect coach Hazel Holder and voice coach Cathleen McCarron.

Playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 21 March to 6 June 2026.

Dorfman theatre

Man and Boy

In the Dorfman theatre in January 2026, director Anthony Lau (The Crucible) will make his National Theatre debut, bringing a sharp, contemporary edge to Terence Rattigan’s tale of paternity and corruption, with Ben Daniels (The Normal Heart) and Laurie Kynaston (Long Day’s Journey into Night) playing father and son.

Jazz, Broadway and the Great Depression. In 1930s New York City, international financier Gregor Antonescu’s luck has finally run out. As news of a catastrophic business deal ripples across the world, he flees to the apartment of his estranged son Basil. Truths are uncovered and relationships are tested as Gregor gets down to business, to save his reputation and keep his empire from collapse.

Casting includes Phoebe Campbell as Carol Penn, Ben Daniels as Gregor Antonescu, Laurie Kynaston as Basil Anthony, Isabella Laughland as Countess Antonescu, Malcolm Sinclair as Mark Herries and Leo Wan as David Beeston.

Director Anthony Lau is joined by an artistic team that includes set and Costume Designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Elliot Griggs, movement director Aline David, composer Angus MacRae, sound designer Giles Thomas, casting director Martin Poile CDG and staff director Rachel Lemon.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 30 January to 14 March 2026.

The Authenticator

In the Dorfman in spring 2026, a gripping gothic psychological thriller, The Authenticator will reunite award-winning writer Winsome Pinnock (Leave Taking) with director Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman) following their acclaimed production, Rockets and Blue Lights.

Soon after inheriting her family’s stately home, eccentric artist Fenella Harford discovers a stash of hidden diaries and enlists a young academic, Marva, to confirm their authenticity.

Joined by Marva’s brilliant but overlooked mentor, Abi, the three women come together to seek the truth, soon realising that secrets at the heart of Harford Hall were darker than they could have imagined.

Full casting includes Rakie Ayola as Abi, Sylvestra Le Touzel as Fen and Cherrelle Skeete as Marva.

Joining director Miranda Cromwell in the artistic team is set designer Jon Bausor, Costume Designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Tingying Dong, composer Femi Temowo, movement director Shelley Maxwell, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, voice coach Hazel Holder and staff director Dubheasa Lanipekun.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 26 March to 9 May 2026, press performance on Thursday 2 April 2026.

International Transfers

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Harvey Theater

Hamlet

Following its opening in the Lyttelton theatre, Hamlet featuring Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) and directed by National Theatre Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie will transfer to the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in New York, marking the first production to transfer as part of The National Theatre’s multi-year partnership with the venue.

This new partnership with BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), America's oldest performing arts centre, brings this fearless, contemporary take on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy to BAM’s Harvey Theater.

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark. Are you watching closely? Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate question – you know the one.

Hiran Abeysekera will reprise his role as Hamlet. Further casting to be announced.