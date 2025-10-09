Spotify Unveils ‘My Top 5: Ariana Grande Songs’ Feature: Here's How To Use It

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ariana Grande fans are in luck! Spotify users can now use the new My Top 5: Ariana Grande Songs experience, where they can rank and share their ultimate top 5 songs from the Wicked star's entire discography.

To tap into the experience, listeners search “My Top 5” in the Spotify app or visit here to access. Then, select and rank personal favorites by scrolling through Grande's albums, searching for specific song titles, or choosing from her most popular tracks on Spotify.

Fans will also get the chance to discover their actual top five, which is determined by which of her songs have been streamed the most. Users will receive two social sharecards to post: one showing their personal picks and another showing their top songs based on listens. Additionally, top listeners of Wicked: The Soundtrack will receive an exclusive “Glinda bubble” badge on their share card.

With 21 tracks boasting over 1B streams on Spotify, Ariana Grande is the number one female artist with the most Billions Club hits on Spotify. Her top 5 most-streamed songs of all time globally on Spotify are “7 rings,” “thank u, next,” “One Last Time,” “Into You,” and “Side to Side."

Grande is starring as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. She has since booked roles in Focker In-Law and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. In previous interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater.

Earlier this summer, Grande announced 'the eternal sunshine tour,' kicking off in June 2026 in Oakland, CA. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with other stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Her tour will conclude with five London dates in August. Take a look at the full tour lineup here.

Grande's most recent music release is "eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days edition," the deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2024 album. The new version of her album includes six additional tracks, including Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, Past Life, and Hampstead, which is inspired by the UK location where she stayed during the filming of Wicked in 2023. Check it out here.

The performer also released a short film "brighter days ahead," released in conjunction with the album. The film is directed by Grande and Christian Breslauer, and sees an elderly Peaches (a character played by Grande) who checks into the Brighter Days clinic to revitalize her memory.

The latest version of her hit album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. Six of her studio albums have reached number one on the Billboard 200, and nine of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She will next be seen in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, 2025.