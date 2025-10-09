Jeremy Jordan Will Return to THE GREAT GATSBY; Watch 'Green Light' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeremy Jordan will return as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway starting November 10, 2025! Jordan originated the role of Jay Gatsby when the production opened on Broadway in April 2024. He played the role through Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Continuing in the cast alongside Jordan and Jackson are Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim. Ryan McCartan plays his final performance as Jay Gatsby on Sunday, November 9. George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby , a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.