 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Jeremy Jordan Will Return to THE GREAT GATSBY; Watch 'Green Light' Music Video

Jordan will begin performances on November 10, 2025.

By: Oct. 09, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Jeremy Jordan will return as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway starting November 10, 2025! Jordan originated the role of Jay Gatsby when the production opened on Broadway in April 2024. He played the role through Sunday, January 19, 2025. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Great Gatsby Musical (@bwaygatsby)

Continuing in the cast alongside Jordan and Jackson are Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim. Ryan McCartan plays his final performance as Jay Gatsby on Sunday, November 9. George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby , a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.”  The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.  



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Beetlejuice
2 users

Beetlejuice
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
76 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Operation Mincemeat
77 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain
The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain
Buy a The Great Gatsby New Money Bracelet
The Great Gatsby New Money Bracelet
Buy a The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie
The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie
Buy a The Great Gatsby Old Sport Hat
The Great Gatsby Old Sport Hat

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos