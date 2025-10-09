Kandi Burruss Will Join the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss will return to the stage this winter in the hit Broadway musical & Juliet. Burruss will join the cast as ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement beginning December 11, 2025 through March 8, 2026.

Burruss made her Broadway debut in the long-running hit musical Chicago in 2018, and has since become an accomplished theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. She returns to the stage in the hit Max Martin musical comedy this year, though Burruss herself is no stranger to the music world. She was a member of the R&B female vocal group Xscape, and also has songwriting credits that include Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-nominated “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and TLC’s Grammy-winning “No Scrubs,” along with fan favorite songs from Pink, Ariana Grande, Ed SHeeran, and more.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to the Broadway stage in this incredible musical,” Burruss said. “As a songwriter myself, I am such a fan of Max Martin’s genius mind, and to get to come back to Broadway in this joyful musical that celebrates his catalog is a dream come true.”

About & Juliet

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Cheryl Porter as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Ishamel Gonzalez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and a German production opened in Hamburg in October 2024. This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Rush tickets for & Juliet will be available to purchase each performance day at 10 am in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre for $49 per ticket. For day-of digital rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Digital Rush tickets will be available each performance day at 9 am on TodayTix for $49 per ticket. All rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and select blackouts may apply. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability.

About Kandi Burruss

Earning acclaim as a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss has become even more recognized as an Emmy-nominated television icon, after a dozen years on Bravo’s #1-rated The Real Housewives of Atlanta and still seen in a recurring role on the popular Showtime drama The Chi. As a Tony-nominated producer, she has also spent the last several years establishing her bona fides on Broadway, working to bring compelling Black narratives to the stage, while honing her passions as an entrepreneur and humanitarian.

Named to Ebony’s Power 100 list and Variety’s 40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV, Kandi Burruss has seen her popularity skyrocket over the past dozen years, currently reaching 10.7 million Instagram followers. In addition to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Chi, she has guest starred on the Hulu legal drama Reasonable Doubt and in the Amazon Prime Original comedy film The Underdoggs, starring Snoop Dogg, in the wake of receiving a 2023 Emmy nomination for producing the Spanish TV show La Musica de La Familia.

Concurrently, Burruss is attracting new audiences to the Broadway stage. Having brought her own charismatic acting and vocal talents to Broadway as Matron “Mama” Morton in the 2018 production of Chicago, as well as an off-Broadway production of Newsical The Musical, Burruss partnered with Brian Anthony Moreland (Broadway Global’s 2021 Producer of the Year) to initially produce Thoughts of a Colored Man. In 2022 came August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, which earned her a Drama Desk Award and a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play. Moreland says that it was largely Burruss’s efforts that substantially increased first-time ticket buyers for both shows. Next they’ll partner for a revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, coming to Broadway this Spring starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” and directed by Debbie Allen.

In 2024 the Drama League bestowed its Gratitude Award to Burruss, recognizing her leadership and commitment to the theatre industry as she was producing the Broadway revival of The Wiz; in 2025 she produced its 57-city North American Tour. She also produced the 2025 revival of Othello with Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and Molly Osborne, representing the first Broadway revival of the classic Shakespearean tragedy since 1982’s production with James Earl Jones, Christopher Plummer and Dianne Wiest.

A native of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss discovered an early passion for performing and the live stage.

At age 14, Burruss co-founded the all-female R&B group Xscape, which raced to success with three platinum-selling albums. She quickly expanded as a songwriter and producer with credits that included Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-nominated “Bills, Bills, Bills,” Pink’s “There You Go,” Ariana Grande’s “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” Ed SHeeran’s “Shape of You” and TLC’s Grammy-winning “No Scrubs.” She is also the mastermind behind Psiryn, the first all-female duo or group to crown the Adult R&B Airplay chart in nearly 23 years. In 2000, Burruss became the first woman to be honored with ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Music Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Most recently, she and her daughter Riley launched their own podcast “The Burruss Banter” a multigenerational podcast rooted in unfiltered, heartfelt conversation. It explores the beautiful complexities of family, identity, and legacy through the unique lens of mothers and daughters across generations. With warmth, wit, and honesty, Kandi and Riley create a welcoming space that celebrates truth, growth, and the evolving nature of connection within Black families.

In recent years Burruss has grown her multimedia agency Kandi Koated Entertainment into a juggernaut with her cosmetics brand Kandi Koated Beauty and the adult toy and lifestyle venture Bedroom Kandi, which has become the top in-home party consulting company in the country. She is partnered with her husband Todd Tucker in their film/television production company Kandi & Todd Vision. Then there’s her ongoing success as a restaurateur, also in partnership with her husband Todd, including the southern eatery Old Lady Gang, inspired by her mother and aunts.

Burruss sees her entrepreneurial drive as something to impart to her children Riley, Ace, Blaze and Kaela so that they know it’s good to work hard to achieve their own dreams. A longtime champion of women, Kandi Burruss lends assistance through her foundation, Kandi Cares, which supports single parents and children.

Burruss is repped by Independent Artist Group, Artist Collective Entertainment, and The Davis Firm.