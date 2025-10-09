Video: Jane Krakowski Admits She's an OG OH, MARY! Fangirl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oh boy! Oh, Mary! is about to get a new leading lady in Jane Krakowski, who takes over the title role on October 14.

"I'm a big fangirl of the show," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I've seen every Mary and I find that that's one of the things that's so incredible about what Cole has created, that people go back time and time again to see every Mary that pops in."

Escola won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play in June for their epic portrayal of the now beloved character. Now Jane is excited to wear her iconic bratty curls.

"When a great comedic role comes along like this, you want to jump in," she added. "I have been very lucky to work with incredible comedic writers. And to have watched this as an audience member and be blown away by what I saw on stage... the whole first 69 minutes! Then I was taken for seven minutes in heaven with the last seven minutes of this show and was like, 'Wait a minute! I'd love to do that!'"

Watch this video for the full interview.